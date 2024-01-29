Full Stack Java Developer (2568) KG

WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?

Part of a Dev team responsible for the development and maintenance of the application (front-end and back-end).

Participate in all relevant Agile ceremonies.

Meet with end users to understand Business requirements.

Contribute to the refinement and sizing of user stories.

Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements.

Identify risks / impediments and proactively resolve and / or escalate to the relevant parties.

Review and present proposed system solution to Product Owner / Sub-Product Owner.

Comply with Code Compliance & Unit Testing standards and practices.

Prepare system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards).

Provide support for existing solutions (DevOps).

Pro-active knowledge sharing, mentoring, and coaching of members from the same or other teams.

Minimum Requirements:

WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?

IT Degree / Diploma advantageous

At least 4-6 years JAVA development experience

Experience in implementing and monitoring solutions

Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)

Agile working experience advantageous

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

Java EE

JavaScript + JS UI frameworks (Angular, NodeJS)

Java Application Server (Payara/Glassfish/JBoss etc.)

EJB (Back-end)

RESTful and SOAP services

SQL (Oracle, Postgres)

GitHub

Cloud Architecture

Knowledge of webservices (Restful)

Design and development of Microservices with deep understanding of API based development experience.

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

JSF

Angular

PaaS Knowledge (Cloud, AWS ECS / Fargate / Lambda)

Build Tools (Maven)

Jenkins (Provision, Configure, Maintain and Secure, Pipelines)

Git, Bitbucket

Knowledge of Cloud infrastructure

Kubernetes

Linux / Unix experience

Docker

Terraform

Jira, Confluence

DevOps

Desired Skills:

Java EE

SQL

Cloud Architecture

Angular

Learn more/Apply for this position