Full Stack Java Developer (2568) KG

Jan 29, 2024

WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?

  • Part of a Dev team responsible for the development and maintenance of the application (front-end and back-end).

  • Participate in all relevant Agile ceremonies.

  • Meet with end users to understand Business requirements.

  • Contribute to the refinement and sizing of user stories.

  • Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements.

  • Identify risks / impediments and proactively resolve and / or escalate to the relevant parties.

  • Review and present proposed system solution to Product Owner / Sub-Product Owner.

  • Comply with Code Compliance & Unit Testing standards and practices.

  • Prepare system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards).

  • Provide support for existing solutions (DevOps).

  • Pro-active knowledge sharing, mentoring, and coaching of members from the same or other teams.

Minimum Requirements:

WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?

  • IT Degree / Diploma advantageous

  • At least 4-6 years JAVA development experience

  • Experience in implementing and monitoring solutions

  • Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)

  • Agile working experience advantageous

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Java EE

  • JavaScript + JS UI frameworks (Angular, NodeJS)

  • Java Application Server (Payara/Glassfish/JBoss etc.)

  • EJB (Back-end)

  • RESTful and SOAP services

  • SQL (Oracle, Postgres)

  • GitHub

  • Cloud Architecture

  • Knowledge of webservices (Restful)

  • Design and development of Microservices with deep understanding of API based development experience.

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • JSF

  • Angular

  • PaaS Knowledge (Cloud, AWS ECS / Fargate / Lambda)

  • Build Tools (Maven)

  • Jenkins (Provision, Configure, Maintain and Secure, Pipelines)

  • Git, Bitbucket

  • Knowledge of Cloud infrastructure

  • Kubernetes

  • Linux / Unix experience

  • Docker

  • Terraform

  • Jira, Confluence

  • DevOps

Desired Skills:

  • Java EE
  • SQL
  • Cloud Architecture
  • Angular

