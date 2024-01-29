Full Stack Java Developer

Jan 29, 2024

Our client, leaders in the automotive industry have an amazing opportunity available!

The take-off position required is for a Full Stack Java Developer. With a production network that comprises over 30 production sites worldwide; the company has a global sales network in more than 140 countries, this could be your chance to join a dynamic team and speed off into your next big adventure.

Essential skills requirements:

  • Java EE
  • JavaScript + JS UI frameworks (Angular, NodeJS)
  • Java Application Server (Payara/Glassfish/JBoss etc.)
  • EJB (Back-end)
  • RESTful and SOAP services
  • SQL (Oracle, Postgres)
  • Kubernetes
  • Linux / Unix experience
  • Docker
  • GitHub
  • Cloud Architecture
  • Terraform
  • Knowledge of webservices (Restful)
  • Design and development of Microservices with deep understanding of API based development experience.
  • Knowledge of Cloud infrastructure

Which qualifications/experience do we need for the role?

  • IT Degree / Diploma advantageous
  • At least 8-10 years JAVA development experience
  • Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions.
  • Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)
  • Agile working experience advantageous

If you’re keen to jump into a highly motivating, energetic, and fast-paced working environment, hit apply today!

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

