Full Stack Java Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Our client, leaders in the automotive industry have an amazing opportunity available!
The take-off position required is for a Full Stack Java Developer. With a production network that comprises over 30 production sites worldwide; the company has a global sales network in more than 140 countries, this could be your chance to join a dynamic team and speed off into your next big adventure.
Essential skills requirements:
- Java EE
- JavaScript + JS UI frameworks (Angular, NodeJS)
- Java Application Server (Payara/Glassfish/JBoss etc.)
- EJB (Back-end)
- RESTful and SOAP services
- SQL (Oracle, Postgres)
- Kubernetes
- Linux / Unix experience
- Docker
- GitHub
- Cloud Architecture
- Terraform
- Knowledge of webservices (Restful)
- Design and development of Microservices with deep understanding of API based development experience.
- Knowledge of Cloud infrastructure
Which qualifications/experience do we need for the role?
- IT Degree / Diploma advantageous
- At least 8-10 years JAVA development experience
- Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions.
- Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)
- Agile working experience advantageous
If you’re keen to jump into a highly motivating, energetic, and fast-paced working environment, hit apply today!
