Full Stack Java Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Our client, leaders in the automotive industry have an amazing opportunity available!

The take-off position required is for a Full Stack Java Developer. With a production network that comprises over 30 production sites worldwide; the company has a global sales network in more than 140 countries, this could be your chance to join a dynamic team and speed off into your next big adventure.

Essential skills requirements:

Java EE

JavaScript + JS UI frameworks (Angular, NodeJS)

Java Application Server (Payara/Glassfish/JBoss etc.)

EJB (Back-end)

RESTful and SOAP services

SQL (Oracle, Postgres)

Kubernetes

Linux / Unix experience

Docker

GitHub

Cloud Architecture

Terraform

Knowledge of webservices (Restful)

Design and development of Microservices with deep understanding of API based development experience.

Knowledge of Cloud infrastructure

Which qualifications/experience do we need for the role?

IT Degree / Diploma advantageous

At least 8-10 years JAVA development experience

Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions.

Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)

Agile working experience advantageous

If you’re keen to jump into a highly motivating, energetic, and fast-paced working environment, hit apply today!

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

