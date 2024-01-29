FullStack Java Developer

Are you a skilled IT professional with a passion for innovation and cutting-edge technology? Our client is seeking a talented Full stack Java Developer to join their dynamic team at the Midrand/Menlyn location. As a global leader in the automotive industry, they are committed to shaping the future of mobility through innovative solutions and groundbreaking technologies.

Are you ready to become part of the future?

Essential Skills

Java EE

JavaScript + JS UI frameworks (Angular, NodeJS)

Java Application Server (Payara/Glassfish/JBoss etc.)

EJB (Back-end)

RESTful and SOAP services

SQL (Oracle, Postgres)

Kubernetes

Linux / Unix experience

Docker

GitHub

Cloud Architecture

Terraform

Knowledge of webservices (Restful)

Design and development of Microservices with deep understanding of API based development experience.

Knowledge of Cloud infrastructure

Qualifications/Experience

IT Degree / Diploma advantageous

At least 5-8 years JAVA development experience

Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions

Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)

Agile working experience advantageous

If you fit the above criteria, do apply

