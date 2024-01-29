FullStack Java Developer – Gauteng Menlyn

Are you a skilled IT professional with a passion for innovation and cutting-edge technology? Our client is seeking a talented Full stack Java Developer to join their dynamic team at the Midrand/Menlyn location. As a global leader in the automotive industry, they are committed to shaping the future of mobility through innovative solutions and groundbreaking technologies.
Are you ready to become part of the future?
Essential Skills
- Java EE
- JavaScript + JS UI frameworks (Angular, NodeJS)
- Java Application Server (Payara/Glassfish/JBoss etc.)
- EJB (Back-end)
- RESTful and SOAP services
- SQL (Oracle, Postgres)
- Kubernetes
- Linux / Unix experience
- Docker
- GitHub
- Cloud Architecture
- Terraform
- Knowledge of webservices (Restful)
- Design and development of Microservices with deep understanding of API based development experience.
- Knowledge of Cloud infrastructure
Qualifications/Experience
- IT Degree / Diploma advantageous
- At least 5-8 years JAVA development experience
- Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions
- Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)
Agile working experience advantageous
If you fit the above criteria, do apply
