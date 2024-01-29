How GenAI is driving better patient outcomes

Amid economic uncertainty, rising consumer and patient expectations, healthcare and life sciences leaders understand the imperative to invest in AI and automation to drive greater efficiency.

By Linda Saunders, director: solution engineering, Africa at Salesforce

From drug discovery to clinical operations, in recent years AI has accelerated the pace of innovation. Today, the application of generative AI in particular has the potential to revolutionise industry approaches to medical research, diagnosis, and treatment entirely.

The future of tech in healthcare opens many opportunities, yet whether these are truly realised hinges on trust and compliance.

Improving operational efficiencies

The life sciences industry heavily relies on accurate and accessible data for research, development, and clinical trials. However, it has lagged behind in adopting digital tools that can enhance efficiency and accuracy.

According to Salesforce research, 88% of healthcare and life sciences organisations have not yet realised their digital transformation goals.

By securely connecting and activating patient data from various sources, pharma and medtech companies can identify potential patient or study risks. Keeping critical data accessible and organised is where AI shines, providing a traceable digital history of events that promotes patient safety and regulatory compliance.

Better patient outcomes through personalisation

Tremendous medical advancements demonstrate the promise of AI in medicine. When it comes to improving outcomes for breast cancer patients, for example, it is accelerating the pace of progress in identifying subtle differences in cell patterns, which can inform more effective treatment decisions.

In healthcare, powered by the right data, unified health insights within patient profiles is allowing organisations to identify risks, engage and personalise treatment like never before.

AI technologies are helping providers to meet patients where they are, to plan visits more efficiently, optimise their schedules, and review patient data with ease. All of this is improving patient experience and enhancing the quality of care.

Healthcare sales professionals are also using AI to boost engagement, delivering personalised and regulatory-approved digital content tailored to different stakeholders, creating more meaningful interactions.

The benefits of personalised content are not limited to sales professionals. AI-powered chatbots are playing a crucial role in delivering timely insights to field representatives, ensuring contract compliance, accurate pricing, and efficient inventory management, empowering healthcare professionals to concentrate on more critical areas of patient care.

Ultimately, these technologies are helping healthcare leaders to drive better collaboration and data sharing, and inform business decisions.

The alignment of AI and healthcare is poised to revolutionise health and life sciences. But the benefits will only be realised if data privacy and security remain top of mind.

Improving trust and customer satisfaction is one of the top priorities for HLS business leaders, according to Salesforce research, making it a crucial aspect of AI and automation implementation in the industry.

Embracing AI, data, and CRM, and the priorities of stakeholders leaders can pave the way for a more efficient and innovative industry that is trusted by patients and consumers alike.