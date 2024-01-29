Intermediate Full Stack Java Developer

Our client, leaders in the automotive industry have an amazing opportunity available!

The take-off position required is for an Intermediate Full Stack Java Developer. Join a company with a focus on innovation topics as well as comprehensive IT solutions such as Development and Operations for SAP, JAVA, Azure, Cloud etc.

Essential skills requirements:

Java EE

JavaScript + JS UI frameworks (Angular, NodeJS)

Java Application Server (Payara/Glassfish/JBoss etc.)

EJB (Back-end)

RESTful and SOAP services

SQL (Oracle, Postgres)

GitHub

Cloud Architecture

Knowledge of webservices (Restful)

Design and development of Microservices with deep understanding of API based development experience.

Which qualifications/experience do we need for the role?

IT Degree / Diploma advantageous

At least 5-8 years JAVA development experience

Experience in implementing and monitoring solutions.

Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)

Agile working experience advantageous

Want to join a team with cutting edge global IT system landscape and processes? Hit Apply today!

