Intermediate Full Stack Java Developer

Jan 29, 2024

Our client, leaders in the automotive industry have an amazing opportunity available!

The take-off position required is for an Intermediate Full Stack Java Developer. Join a company with a focus on innovation topics as well as comprehensive IT solutions such as Development and Operations for SAP, JAVA, Azure, Cloud etc.

Essential skills requirements:

  • Java EE
  • JavaScript + JS UI frameworks (Angular, NodeJS)
  • Java Application Server (Payara/Glassfish/JBoss etc.)
  • EJB (Back-end)
  • RESTful and SOAP services
  • SQL (Oracle, Postgres)
  • GitHub
  • Cloud Architecture
  • Knowledge of webservices (Restful)
  • Design and development of Microservices with deep understanding of API based development experience.

Which qualifications/experience do we need for the role?

  • IT Degree / Diploma advantageous
  • At least 5-8 years JAVA development experience
  • Experience in implementing and monitoring solutions.
  • Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)
  • Agile working experience advantageous

Want to join a team with cutting edge global IT system landscape and processes? Hit Apply today!

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

