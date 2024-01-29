A fantastic Hybrid Opportunity awaits with a Leader in the Automotive Industry! Do you have a passion for innovation and cutting-edge technology? Our client is seeking a talented Intermediate Java Developer to join their dynamic team at our Midrand/Menlyn location.
Required Qualifications and Experience:
- Relevant IT Degree
- 2 Years plus of experience in a Junior to Mid role, more than 3 years plus total experience required.
Required Skills:
- Java: Java Programming knowledge with Maven as a build tool
- Databases: SQL Language using PostgreSQL
- Testing: Unit Test Frameworks like Junit
- Docker: Knowledge of how to build and use container images.
- Version Control: Knowledge in using git.
Desired Skills:
- Maven
- SQL
- Testing
- Docker
- GIT