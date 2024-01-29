Intermediate Java Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Jan 29, 2024

A fantastic Hybrid Opportunity awaits with a Leader in the Automotive Industry! Do you have a passion for innovation and cutting-edge technology? Our client is seeking a talented Intermediate Java Developer to join their dynamic team at our Midrand/Menlyn location.

Required Qualifications and Experience:

  • Relevant IT Degree
  • 2 Years plus of experience in a Junior to Mid role, more than 3 years plus total experience required.

Required Skills:

  • Java: Java Programming knowledge with Maven as a build tool
  • Databases: SQL Language using PostgreSQL
  • Testing: Unit Test Frameworks like Junit
  • Docker: Knowledge of how to build and use container images.
  • Version Control: Knowledge in using git.

Desired Skills:

  • Maven
  • SQL
  • Testing
  • Docker
  • GIT

