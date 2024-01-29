Intermediate .NET Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Jan 29, 2024

Our Client focuses on to driving financial inclusion. Their electronic tokens are well known in day-to-day activities.

You can now be a part of this team if you act fast on the Perm offered for Intermediate .Net Developer

Location: Gauteng – On-site

Requirements

  • Minimum 3-5 years’ experience
  • Proficiency in C#, ASP.NET Core, .Net Framework, ASP.NET MVC, Web API, Blazor and MS SQL with a good knowledge of their ecosystems.
  • Proficient understanding of code versioning tools

Core Responsibilities

  • Development of secure, concurrent, event driven highly scalable transaction processing applications
  • Conduct development using .Net as the primary development language
  • Conduct database development

Desired Skills:

  • blazor
  • c#
  • Asp.Net

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

