Intermediate .NET Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our Client focuses on to driving financial inclusion. Their electronic tokens are well known in day-to-day activities.
You can now be a part of this team if you act fast on the Perm offered for Intermediate .Net Developer
Location: Gauteng – On-site
Requirements
- Minimum 3-5 years’ experience
- Proficiency in C#, ASP.NET Core, .Net Framework, ASP.NET MVC, Web API, Blazor and MS SQL with a good knowledge of their ecosystems.
- Proficient understanding of code versioning tools
Core Responsibilities
- Development of secure, concurrent, event driven highly scalable transaction processing applications
- Conduct development using .Net as the primary development language
- Conduct database development
Desired Skills:
- blazor
- c#
- Asp.Net
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years