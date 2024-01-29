Intermediate .NET Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our Client focuses on to driving financial inclusion. Their electronic tokens are well known in day-to-day activities.

You can now be a part of this team if you act fast on the Perm offered for Intermediate .Net Developer

Location: Gauteng – On-site

Requirements

Minimum 3-5 years’ experience

Proficiency in C#, ASP.NET Core, .Net Framework, ASP.NET MVC, Web API, Blazor and MS SQL with a good knowledge of their ecosystems.

Proficient understanding of code versioning tools

Core Responsibilities

Development of secure, concurrent, event driven highly scalable transaction processing applications

Conduct development using .Net as the primary development language

Conduct database development

Desired Skills:

blazor

c#

Asp.Net

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Learn more/Apply for this position