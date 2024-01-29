We have a smashing, fantastic opportunity from one of the biggest giants in the automotive space! Do you want to be part of a company that has cutting-edge technologies? Our client is looking for A Senior IOS developer to join their team.
Essential Skills:
- Experience in object-oriented programming languages, especially Java, web-based scripting languages (e.g., Angular), relational (Oracle, PosgreSQL) and NoSQL databases and/or mobile app development.
- Knowledge of modern architecture concepts (e.g., microservices), cloud technologies and the software development cycle (CI/CD, test automation, configuration management).
- Experience in agile project teams (e.g., according to Scrum, Kanban) with changing requirements and framework conditions.
Qualifications:
- University degree in Computer Sciences or related subjects.
- Minimum 5 years knowledge of process, methods, and tools in the context of contemporary software development
- Self-reliant and goal-oriented thinking and acting as well as a strong customer orientation.
- High level of quality awareness.
- Expertise in utilizing agile development methodology like Scrum.
- Fluent English for professional use, good German would be a plus.
If you fit the above criteria, hit that apply!
Desired Skills:
- scrum
- Development iOS
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years