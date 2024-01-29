iOS Developer – Gauteng Menlyn

We have a smashing, fantastic opportunity from one of the biggest giants in the automotive space! Do you want to be part of a company that has cutting-edge technologies? Our client is looking for A Senior IOS developer to join their team.

Essential Skills:

Experience in object-oriented programming languages, especially Java, web-based scripting languages (e.g., Angular), relational (Oracle, PosgreSQL) and NoSQL databases and/or mobile app development.

Knowledge of modern architecture concepts (e.g., microservices), cloud technologies and the software development cycle (CI/CD, test automation, configuration management).

Experience in agile project teams (e.g., according to Scrum, Kanban) with changing requirements and framework conditions.

Qualifications:

University degree in Computer Sciences or related subjects.

Minimum 5 years knowledge of process, methods, and tools in the context of contemporary software development

Self-reliant and goal-oriented thinking and acting as well as a strong customer orientation.

High level of quality awareness.

Expertise in utilizing agile development methodology like Scrum.

Fluent English for professional use, good German would be a plus.

If you fit the above criteria, hit that apply!

Desired Skills:

scrum

Development iOS

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position