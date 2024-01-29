IT Engineer – Gauteng Selby

Jan 29, 2024

REQUIREMENTS:

  • Must have own transport (reliable car)
  • A+;Network+;MCSE/MCITP or Azure (365/Entra) administrator
  • Min 5 years Network/Server support experience for over 50 users
  • Experience in managing the entire internal network of an organisation (printers, servers, hardware, software, asset tracking, implementation, etc.)
  • Hands on experience in installation, configuration and troubleshooting of Network Operating Systems such as Microsoft server. Installation and configuration of nertworking switches, Wireless technologies and IP enabled devices
  • Sound knowledge of Email/ Exchange Servers within Microsoft environment
  • Veeam Backup Software and general backup procedures
  • RDS RDWeb/Citrix/VMWare knowledge would be an advantage

DUTIES:

  • Support for Azure cloud systems, Windows Servers, Exchange, SQL, VMs, Veeam, LAN, WAN, VPN, Printers/ MFDs, Anti-Virus software, Encryption, telephones and other IT equipment will be required
  • Resolve calls logged by users on the helpdesk system
  • Accountable for infrastructure, anti-virus, databases and backups
  • Maintaining ticketing system and assisting support staff

Contact Gay Geyser

[Phone Number Removed];
Email: [Email Address Removed]

[Phone Number Removed];

Desired Skills:

  • Operating system installation
  • Hardware management
  • Microsoft Exchange administration
  • Installation software
  • Software troubleshooting
  • Hardware troubleshooting
  • MS Exchange Server

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

