IT Engineer – Gauteng Selby

REQUIREMENTS:
- Must have own transport (reliable car)
- A+;Network+;MCSE/MCITP or Azure (365/Entra) administrator
- Min 5 years Network/Server support experience for over 50 users
- Experience in managing the entire internal network of an organisation (printers, servers, hardware, software, asset tracking, implementation, etc.)
- Hands on experience in installation, configuration and troubleshooting of Network Operating Systems such as Microsoft server. Installation and configuration of nertworking switches, Wireless technologies and IP enabled devices
- Sound knowledge of Email/ Exchange Servers within Microsoft environment
- Veeam Backup Software and general backup procedures
- RDS RDWeb/Citrix/VMWare knowledge would be an advantage
DUTIES:
- Support for Azure cloud systems, Windows Servers, Exchange, SQL, VMs, Veeam, LAN, WAN, VPN, Printers/ MFDs, Anti-Virus software, Encryption, telephones and other IT equipment will be required
- Resolve calls logged by users on the helpdesk system
- Accountable for infrastructure, anti-virus, databases and backups
- Maintaining ticketing system and assisting support staff
Contact Gay Geyser
[Phone Number Removed];
Email: [Email Address Removed]
[Phone Number Removed];
Desired Skills:
- Operating system installation
- Hardware management
- Microsoft Exchange administration
- Installation software
- Software troubleshooting
- Hardware troubleshooting
- MS Exchange Server
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate