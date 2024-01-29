IT Technician

Jan 29, 2024

REQUIREMENTS:

  • Must have own transport (reliable vehicle)
  • Valid Driver’s License
  • Min 3 years’ experience in IT support
  • IT support certifications, or A+ & N+ or Microsoft Administrator/engineer/MCSE courses, etc.

DUTIES:

  • Desktops, Laptops and thin client support
  • Network
  • Auditing
  • Backups
  • Store room
  • Travel/ support for clients

Contact Gay Geyser

[Phone Number Removed];
Email: [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • A+
  • N+
  • Microsoft Administrator
  • MCSE
  • IT Support

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

