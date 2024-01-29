IT Technician – Gauteng Selby

REQUIREMENTS:
- Must have own transport (reliable vehicle)
- Valid Driver’s License
- Min 3 years’ experience in IT support
- IT support certifications, or A+ & N+ or Microsoft Administrator/engineer/MCSE courses, etc.
DUTIES:
- Desktops, Laptops and thin client support
- Network
- Auditing
- Backups
- Store room
- Travel/ support for clients
Contact Gay Geyser
[Phone Number Removed];
Email: [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- A+
- N+
- Microsoft Administrator
- MCSE
- IT Support
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate