Java Developer – Gauteng Midrand

Are you a skilled IT professional with a passion for innovation and cutting-edge technology? Our client is seeking a talented Java Dev to join their dynamic team at the Midrand/Menlyn location. As a global leader in the automotive industry, they are committed to shaping the future of mobility through innovative solutions and groundbreaking technologies.

Skills Required:

Strong conceptual skills

Advanced knowledge in in software engineering with a focus on cloud architectures

Advanced knowledge in JAVA, LINUX, AWS technologies and relational databases

Solid knowledge in version control systems and branching models Solid knowledge of [URL Removed] certificates and trust chains

Desired Skills:

JAVA

LINUX

AWS

X.509 certificates

