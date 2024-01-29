Java Developer – Gauteng Midrand

Are you a skilled IT professional with a passion for innovation and cutting-edge technology? Our client is seeking a talented Java Dev to join their dynamic team at the Midrand/Menlyn location. As a global leader in the automotive industry, they are committed to shaping the future of mobility through innovative solutions and groundbreaking technologies.
Skills Required:
- Strong conceptual skills
- Advanced knowledge in in software engineering with a focus on cloud architectures
- Advanced knowledge in JAVA, LINUX, AWS technologies and relational databases
- Solid knowledge in version control systems and branching models Solid knowledge of [URL Removed] certificates and trust chains
Desired Skills:
- JAVA
- LINUX
- AWS
- X.509 certificates