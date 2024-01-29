JavaScript/Web Software Engineer (2325) LM – Gauteng Johannesburg

Jan 29, 2024

  • Develop Web based applications.

  • Create pages and components to manage static data.

  • Create pages to view different aggregations of data.

  • Implement complex calculations according to specification.

  • Implement workflows from diagrams.

  • Use E-Charts to implement charts on the data.

  • Write scripts to upload bulk excel data into MongoDB.

  • Implement data model diagrams to MongoDB schemas.

  • Restrict sensitive data to specific roles/users.

  • Work with approved software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions.

  • Perform unit testing and support User Acceptance Testing of the applications.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Tertiary qualification in Information Technology but specifically Web Software Development.

  • 3+ years working experience with focus in Web Software development.

  • TypeScript / JavaScript.

  • GraphQL.

  • Nodejs (expressjs, apollo).

  • MV* experience (React, Vue, JavaScript).

  • Redis, Mongo.

  • CSS 3.

  • Antd.

  • HTML 5.

Desired Skills:

  • TypeScript
  • JavaScript
  • HTML 5
  • Antd

