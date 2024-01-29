JavaScript/Web Software Engineer (2325) LM – Gauteng Johannesburg

- Develop Web based applications.
- Create pages and components to manage static data.
- Create pages to view different aggregations of data.
- Implement complex calculations according to specification.
- Implement workflows from diagrams.
- Use E-Charts to implement charts on the data.
- Write scripts to upload bulk excel data into MongoDB.
- Implement data model diagrams to MongoDB schemas.
- Restrict sensitive data to specific roles/users.
- Work with approved software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions.
- Perform unit testing and support User Acceptance Testing of the applications.
Minimum Requirements:
- Tertiary qualification in Information Technology but specifically Web Software Development.
- 3+ years working experience with focus in Web Software development.
- TypeScript / JavaScript.
- GraphQL.
- Nodejs (expressjs, apollo).
- MV* experience (React, Vue, JavaScript).
- Redis, Mongo.
- CSS 3.
- Antd.
- HTML 5.
Desired Skills:
- TypeScript
- JavaScript
- HTML 5
- Antd