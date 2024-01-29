MSSA announces esports titles to be played

Mind Sports South Africa (MSSA) has announced which esports title will be played at the organisation’s school championships and leagues.
They are as follows:
|Period/genre
|#
|Title
|Platform
|Players
|FPS
|a
|CS GO
|PC
|5 v 5
|b
|Valorant
|PC/console
|5 v 5
|Sport
|c
|FIFA ’24
|Console
|1 v 1
|d
|eFootball
|Console
|1 v 1
|e
|Rocket League
|PC
|1 v 1 and 3 v 3
|MOBA
|g
|DotA 2
|PC
|5 v 5
|h
|Clash Royale
|Mobile
|1 v 1
|i
|League of Legends
|PC
|5 v 5
|j
|Clash of Clans
|Mobile
|1 v1
|k
|Mobile Legends Bang Bang
|Mobile
|4 v 4
|Fighting
|l
|Street Fighter V
|Console
|1 v 1
MSSA commits to ensuring that all games are played under acceptable supervision, and age restrictions are enforced. This ensures the validity of the event, the results attained, and the colours awarded.