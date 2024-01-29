.Net Full Stack Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

We’re looking for a Full Stack .NET Developer to join our team. As part of our dynamic and growing organization, you’ll have the opportunity to work on cutting-edge projects and collaborate with a talented team of developers. The successful candidate will be responsible for designing, developing, and maintaining both front-end and back-end components of our web applications. If you have a strong background in .NET development, proficiency in front-end technologies, and a passion for creating robust and scalable solutions, we encourage you to apply.
What you’ll do:
- Develop utilizing various technologies e.g., C#, Angular, SQL, etc.
- Deliver functional and defect-free components within the timeframe agreed upon and comply with the technical architecture and standards.
- Analyse Software requirements and plan development accordingly.
- Communicate effectively about project plans, issues, and timelines.
- Participate in improving the overall functionality of the various products.
- Participate in the planning and execution of the project(s).
- Research, development, and apply new technologies.
- Building of custom web services as well as their consumption.
- Maintenance of existing systems.
- Integration of designs to create a highly functional and user-friendly experience, as designed by the user experience designers.
- Peer Code Review.
Your Expertise:
- At least 5 years experience in developing information systems.
- 5+ years of Software Development experience using:
- Angular v14 +
- C#, .Net Core, MVC WebAPI.
- LINQ, Entity Framework (or other ORM).
- CSS, HTML, JavaScript.
- SQL Server or Relational Database experience.
- Git-based Source Control.
- Agile Software development (Scrum) and Test-Driven Development (TDD) experience.
- Unit Testing.
Qualifications Required:
- Relevant IT Qualification
- BIS Degree – beneficial
Other information applicable to the opportunity:
- Initial 12-month contract
- Relevant IT Qualifications (BIS Degree – bonus)
- Location: we can consider people based in both Johannesburg and Cape Town
- Level/ years of experience: Intermediate – Senior (5+ years)
Desired Skills:
- Adaptability
- Authenticity
- Partnership
- Ingenuity
- Mastery