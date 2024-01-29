Operations Technician

Main purpose of the job:

To manage, organize, and control operations at the Isle of Houghton Office Park (but also other facilities as and when required)

Location:

Parktown – Johannesburg

Key performance areas:

Provide information on best practice models for all operational/facilities management procedures

Identify trends not addressed in existing policies and procedures and re-formulate (with the support of executive management) policies to address all identified shortcomings

Recommend strategies to the Executive and present short- and long-term plans

Develop strategic partnerships and manage supplier relationships

Develop strong working relationships and coordination between WHC/University of the Witwatersrand officials, and private tenants

Ensure effective utilization of infrastructure, equipment, resources, and processes

Meeting and events oversight and management

Property management function/Facilities management function. Lease management of rental accommodation acquisition and disposal

Ensure appropriate administrative responses and standardization of approach across the organization for own functions

Provide input to the budget and ensure funds are available

Manage the assets within the division and ensure optimal and cost-effective utilization of these assets (vehicles, equipment, and all building components)

Draft policies and SOPs related to workflow and standards of work

Ensure that insurance claims are submitted and meet all requirement

Management of the occupational health and safety function

Ensure regular occupational health and safety meetings are held and that proper recordkeeping is in place according to legislative requirements

Drafting Policies and SOPs relating to Occupational health and safety

Required minimum education and training:

Relevant Diploma or Degree

Required minimum work experience:

3 years relevant experience in either one of the following: Operations, Facilities Management, Project Management, maintenance artisan, or in any of the other build environment and engineering fields

Experienced maintenance artisan in the Build Environment, Facilities Management, and Industrial Engineering

Desirable additional education, work experience, and personal abilities:

Proficient in MS Office with strong Excel skills

Valid driver’s license

Assertive, confident, and adaptable

Able to work independently and work as part of a diverse and multidisciplinary team

Ability to understand and manage team dynamics

Must be a proactive agent influencing positive change with external stakeholders, with the ability to develop and maintain relationships at all levels of Wits Health Consortium, Wits PIMD, and private tenants

Positive, energetic team leader with an ability to adapt to complex situations, manage stress, and deliver goals pro-actively

Must be organized with a thorough and accurate approach to work and pay attention to detail

Excellent communication skills (both written and oral) in English and other South African languages

TO APPLY:

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV.

Please Apply Online.

Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

The closing date for all applications: 06 February 2024.

Note AJ Personnel is fully POPI compliant.

Note WHC, in accordance with their Employment Equity goals and plan, will give preference to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

Please note:

AJ PERSONNEL is only responsible for the advertising of the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.

Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.

AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.

Desired Skills:

Communication

Computer Skills

Healthcare

Medical

Operations

About The Employer:

Wits Health Consortium (Pty) Limited (“WHC”) is a wholly-owned Company of the University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg (South Africa) under its Faculty of Health Sciences. WHC provides Faculty with a legal framework within which to operate the research and other activities necessary to support its academic objectives. In addition, WHC offers a range of products and services to the Academics conducting these activities to assist with the management thereof.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid Contribution

Provident Fund Contribution

Learn more/Apply for this position