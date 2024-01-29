SAP Authorisations Consultant

Are you an experienced SAP professional with a passion for role design and authorizations?
We are seeking a highly skilled SAP Authorization: Roles and Rights Specialist to join the Platform team.
As a key player in the logistics solutions for production, you will contribute to the operation of existing R/3-based solutions and play a crucial role in the creation of the next-generation S/4HANA-based successor solution.
Responsibilities:
- Role Design and Redesign.
- Role Maintenance
- Compliance Violations (SOD)
- SAP GRC Experience:
- SAP S/4HANA and Fiori: Proficient in SAP S/4HANA and Fiori
Qualifications and Experience:
- 5 Years experience in SAP Authorizations
- SAP Analyst experience
- Experience using ITSM Tools.
Desired Skills:
- HANA
- FIORI
- GRC