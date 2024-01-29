SAP Authorisations Consultant

Are you an experienced SAP professional with a passion for role design and authorizations?

We are seeking a highly skilled SAP Authorization: Roles and Rights Specialist to join the Platform team.

As a key player in the logistics solutions for production, you will contribute to the operation of existing R/3-based solutions and play a crucial role in the creation of the next-generation S/4HANA-based successor solution.

Responsibilities:

Role Design and Redesign.

Role Maintenance

Compliance Violations (SOD)

SAP GRC Experience:

SAP S/4HANA and Fiori: Proficient in SAP S/4HANA and Fiori

Qualifications and Experience:

5 Years experience in SAP Authorizations

SAP Analyst experience

Experience using ITSM Tools.

Hurry Now and Smash that Apply Button!!!!!

Desired Skills:

HANA

FIORI

GRC

