SAP Authorisations Consultant – Gauteng Midrand

Jan 29, 2024

Are you an experienced SAP professional with a passion for role design and authorizations?

We are seeking a highly skilled SAP Authorization: Roles and Rights Specialist to join the Platform team.

As a key player in the logistics solutions for production, you will contribute to the operation of existing R/3-based solutions and play a crucial role in the creation of the next-generation S/4HANA-based successor solution.

Responsibilities:

  • Role Design and Redesign.
  • Role Maintenance
  • Compliance Violations (SOD)
  • SAP GRC Experience:
  • SAP S/4HANA and Fiori: Proficient in SAP S/4HANA and Fiori

Qualifications and Experience:

  • 5 Years experience in SAP Authorizations
  • SAP Analyst experience
  • Experience using ITSM Tools.

Desired Skills:

  • HANA
  • FIORI
  • GRC

