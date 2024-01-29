Our client, leaders in the automotive industry have an amazing opportunity available!
The take-off position required is for an SAP Basis Consultant. Join a company with a focus on innovation topics as well as comprehensive IT solutions such as Development and Operations for SAP, JAVA, Azure, Cloud etc.
Essential skills requirements:
- SAP Technical Skills
- SAP Basis skills (>6 years)
- PaaS and IaaS knowledge
- Cloud IaaS knowledge i.e. MS Azure; AWS
- SAP HANA Database knowledge
- SAP Oracle Database knowledge
- SuSe Linux Operating System knowledge
Which qualifications/experience do we need for the role?
- At least 6 years SAP Basis experience.
- Extensive SAP knowledge – practical system knowledge of at least 4-6 years.
- Solid experience of Project Management methodologies in an SAP environment.
- Proven knowledge/experience with the following technologies: Unix, Oracle, SAP ABAP and JAVA based systems on NetWeaver release.
- Proven experience with SAP system health checks, dump/trace analysis and monitoring tools.
- Strong experience in Solution Manager Configuration for systems – CHARM and E2E Monitoring.
- Strong analytical and problem-solving abilities.
- Ability to effectively articulate and communicate the pros and cons of creating an SAP Solution to solve a specific business need.
- Strong organisational skills and attention to detail are a pre-requisite. Strong communication skills, verbal and written.
- ITIL process knowledge and work experience advantageous.
- ITIL Foundation V3 certification is advantageous.
- Agile/Scrum methodologies
If this sparks your interest, Hit Apply today!
Desired Skills:
- SAP Basis
- SAP
- SAP HANA
- PaaS
- IaaS
- Oracle
- SuSe Linux
- Netweaver
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma