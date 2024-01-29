SAP Basis Consultant – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Our client, leaders in the automotive industry have an amazing opportunity available!

The take-off position required is for an SAP Basis Consultant. Join a company with a focus on innovation topics as well as comprehensive IT solutions such as Development and Operations for SAP, JAVA, Azure, Cloud etc.

Essential skills requirements:

SAP Technical Skills

SAP Basis skills (>6 years)

PaaS and IaaS knowledge

Cloud IaaS knowledge i.e. MS Azure; AWS

SAP HANA Database knowledge

SAP Oracle Database knowledge

SuSe Linux Operating System knowledge

Which qualifications/experience do we need for the role?

At least 6 years SAP Basis experience.

Extensive SAP knowledge – practical system knowledge of at least 4-6 years.

Solid experience of Project Management methodologies in an SAP environment.

Proven knowledge/experience with the following technologies: Unix, Oracle, SAP ABAP and JAVA based systems on NetWeaver release.

Proven experience with SAP system health checks, dump/trace analysis and monitoring tools.

Strong experience in Solution Manager Configuration for systems – CHARM and E2E Monitoring.

Strong analytical and problem-solving abilities.

Ability to effectively articulate and communicate the pros and cons of creating an SAP Solution to solve a specific business need.

Strong organisational skills and attention to detail are a pre-requisite. Strong communication skills, verbal and written.

ITIL process knowledge and work experience advantageous.

ITIL Foundation V3 certification is advantageous.

Agile/Scrum methodologies

If this sparks your interest, Hit Apply today!

