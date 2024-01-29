SAP Basis Consultant – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Jan 29, 2024

Our client, leaders in the automotive industry have an amazing opportunity available!

The take-off position required is for an SAP Basis Consultant. Join a company with a focus on innovation topics as well as comprehensive IT solutions such as Development and Operations for SAP, JAVA, Azure, Cloud etc.

Essential skills requirements:

  • SAP Technical Skills
  • SAP Basis skills (>6 years)
  • PaaS and IaaS knowledge
  • Cloud IaaS knowledge i.e. MS Azure; AWS
  • SAP HANA Database knowledge
  • SAP Oracle Database knowledge
  • SuSe Linux Operating System knowledge

Which qualifications/experience do we need for the role?

  • At least 6 years SAP Basis experience.
  • Extensive SAP knowledge – practical system knowledge of at least 4-6 years.
  • Solid experience of Project Management methodologies in an SAP environment.
  • Proven knowledge/experience with the following technologies: Unix, Oracle, SAP ABAP and JAVA based systems on NetWeaver release.
  • Proven experience with SAP system health checks, dump/trace analysis and monitoring tools.
  • Strong experience in Solution Manager Configuration for systems – CHARM and E2E Monitoring.
  • Strong analytical and problem-solving abilities.
  • Ability to effectively articulate and communicate the pros and cons of creating an SAP Solution to solve a specific business need.
  • Strong organisational skills and attention to detail are a pre-requisite. Strong communication skills, verbal and written.
  • ITIL process knowledge and work experience advantageous.
  • ITIL Foundation V3 certification is advantageous.
  • Agile/Scrum methodologies

Desired Skills:

  • SAP Basis
  • SAP
  • SAP HANA
  • PaaS
  • IaaS
  • Oracle
  • SuSe Linux
  • Netweaver

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

