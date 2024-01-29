SAP FICO Consultant

Are you a skilled SAP professional with a passion for innovation and cutting-edge technology? Our client is seeking a talented SAP FI Consultant to join their dynamic team at their Midrand/Menlyn location. As a global leader in the automotive industry, they are committed to shaping the future of mobility through innovative solutions and groundbreaking technologies.

Qualifications

SAP Certification

Bachelor’s degree in IT or Accounting

10 years+ experience

Essential Skills

SAP FICO (SAP S/4 HANA advantageous)

SAP FIORI (Advantageous)

SAP MDG – Master Data Governance (Advantageous)

Desired Skills:

FICO

FIORI

MDG

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

