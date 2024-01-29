SAP FICO Consultant – Gauteng Menlyn

Are you a skilled SAP professional with a passion for innovation and cutting-edge technology? Our client is seeking a talented SAP FI Consultant to join their dynamic team at their Midrand/Menlyn location. As a global leader in the automotive industry, they are committed to shaping the future of mobility through innovative solutions and groundbreaking technologies.
Qualifications
- SAP Certification
- Bachelor’s degree in IT or Accounting
- 10 years+ experience
Essential Skills
- SAP FICO (SAP S/4 HANA advantageous)
- SAP FIORI (Advantageous)
- SAP MDG – Master Data Governance (Advantageous)
Desired Skills:
- FICO
- FIORI
- MDG
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years