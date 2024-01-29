SAP FICO Consultant – Gauteng Menlyn

Jan 29, 2024

Are you a skilled SAP professional with a passion for innovation and cutting-edge technology? Our client is seeking a talented SAP FI Consultant to join their dynamic team at their Midrand/Menlyn location. As a global leader in the automotive industry, they are committed to shaping the future of mobility through innovative solutions and groundbreaking technologies.

Qualifications

  • SAP Certification
  • Bachelor’s degree in IT or Accounting
  • 10 years+ experience

Essential Skills

  • SAP FICO (SAP S/4 HANA advantageous)
  • SAP FIORI (Advantageous)
  • SAP MDG – Master Data Governance (Advantageous)

Desired Skills:

  • FICO
  • FIORI
  • MDG

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years

