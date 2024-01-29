Agile Scrum Master
Are you an experienced Agile enthusiast with a passion for facilitating collaboration and driving team success?
We are seeking a talented Agile Scrum Master to join our dynamic team and play a pivotal role in steering our projects toward successful outcomes.
Key Responsibilities:
- Facilitate Meetings
- Shielding the Team.
- Conflict Resolution
- Coaching Agile Practices
- Agile Estimating and Planning.
- Creating Communication Channels
- Servant Leader.
- Enforcing Rules.
- Coach Team Members
- Host Daily Stand-Up Meetings
- Assist Product Owner.
- Remove Roadblocks
- Teach Scrum Practices and Principles.
Experience and Qualifications:
- 12+ years’ experience in IT industry
- Scrum master certification
- Combined with Business knowledge + Project management skills.
- Experience in the automotive industry advantageous
Desired Skills:
- Agile