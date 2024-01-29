Scrum Master – Gauteng Midrand

Agile Scrum Master

Are you an experienced Agile enthusiast with a passion for facilitating collaboration and driving team success?

We are seeking a talented Agile Scrum Master to join our dynamic team and play a pivotal role in steering our projects toward successful outcomes.

Key Responsibilities:

Facilitate Meetings

Shielding the Team.

Conflict Resolution

Coaching Agile Practices

Agile Estimating and Planning.

Creating Communication Channels

Servant Leader.

Enforcing Rules.

Coach Team Members

Host Daily Stand-Up Meetings

Assist Product Owner.

Remove Roadblocks

Teach Scrum Practices and Principles.

Experience and Qualifications:

12+ years’ experience in IT industry

Scrum master certification

Combined with Business knowledge + Project management skills.

Experience in the automotive industry advantageous

Desired Skills:

Agile

