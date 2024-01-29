Scrum Master – Gauteng Midrand

Jan 29, 2024

Agile Scrum Master

Are you an experienced Agile enthusiast with a passion for facilitating collaboration and driving team success?

We are seeking a talented Agile Scrum Master to join our dynamic team and play a pivotal role in steering our projects toward successful outcomes.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Facilitate Meetings
  • Shielding the Team.
  • Conflict Resolution
  • Coaching Agile Practices
  • Agile Estimating and Planning.
  • Creating Communication Channels
  • Servant Leader.
  • Enforcing Rules.
  • Coach Team Members
  • Host Daily Stand-Up Meetings
  • Assist Product Owner.
  • Remove Roadblocks
  • Teach Scrum Practices and Principles.

Experience and Qualifications:

  • 12+ years’ experience in IT industry
  • Scrum master certification
  • Combined with Business knowledge + Project management skills.
  • Experience in the automotive industry advantageous

Hurry Now and Smash that Apply Button!!!!

Desired Skills:

  • Agile

Learn more/Apply for this position