Senior Java Developer

One of our clients is seeking a Java Spring Developer to join their dynamic development team. As an essential member of their technology department, you will play a pivotal role in designing, developing, and maintaining Java Spring applications. Your expertise will contribute to the enhancement of their software solutions, ensuring they meet high-quality standards and performance benchmarks.
Key Requirements
- Minimum 10 Years + hands on Java Spring Development experience, including Spring Boot.
- Bachelor’s degree in Information systems or Computer Science
- Strong understanding of database design and SQL.
- Experience in Cloud Computing
- JavaScript / TypeScript
- Frontend Experience (React) & GRAPH QL (important, non-negotiable)
- Springboot
- TSQL (Stored Procedures and Functions)
- net (Framework 3.5 and greater)
- Experience with microservices architecture.
- Knowledge of containerization (Docker) and orchestration (Kubernetes).
- Familiarity with Agile/Scrum methodologies
