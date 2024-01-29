Job Brief
We are looking for a Senior .NET Developer with experience in building high-performing, scalable, enterprise-grade applications. You will be part of a talented software team that works on mission-critical applications for our clients.
The .NET developer roles and responsibilities include managing application development while providing expertise in the entire software development lifecycle, from concept and design to testing including designing, developing, and delivering applications for mission-critical systems.
Responsibilities
- Implement solutions as per technical design and participate in design activities as required
- Planning and estimation of development tasks as part of the SCRUM team and strive for accuracy while meeting deadlines
- Participate in the full development lifecycle of new functionality and enhancements on greenfield and existing applications
- Commitment to producing high quality, highly performant and robust software within agreed time estimates and to agreed quality standards
- Participate in changes, and continuous improvements to existing software development, testing and deployment processes
- Ability to work hands on in a fast-paced, agile work environment supporting your colleagues as required
- Ability to work in a team and collaborate with multiple business and technical teams.
- Mentor and guide junior members of the team and collaborate across other teams in Architecture, Design, App Dev and Quality Assurance.
Requirements/Skills
- 7+ years’ experience in software development, ideally at least 4+ years of which was working with .NET as the principal technology used with related degree qualification (comp science, engineering, etc).
- Love to code.
- Experience developing Rest API’s
- Proven working experience in .NET development and excellent understanding of .NET internals
- Object-Oriented analysis and design using common design patterns
- Excellent knowledge of Relational Databases, SQL and ORM technologies
- Experience in developing web applications using ASP.NET Core
- Experience with test-driven development and behaviour driven development
- Experience with Agile Development
- Experience with DevOps practices such as CI/CD and Infrastructure as Code
Competencies
- Multitasking – comfortable juggling multiple projects and priorities
- Supportive – seeks ways to support team efforts while contributing to overall
organizational success
- Client service – responds to clients and proactively anticipates their needs
- Influence – enlists the support and cooperation of others and encourages
them to be proactive
- Facilitative communication skills – uses language effectively to gather information from the client and facilitate an exchange of ideas
Desired Skills:
- .NET
- Rest APIs
- SQL
- Agile
- CI/CD
- MVC
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid