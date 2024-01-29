Senior .NET Developer – KwaZulu-Natal Durban North

Job Brief

We are looking for a Senior .NET Developer with experience in building high-performing, scalable, enterprise-grade applications. You will be part of a talented software team that works on mission-critical applications for our clients.

The .NET developer roles and responsibilities include managing application development while providing expertise in the entire software development lifecycle, from concept and design to testing including designing, developing, and delivering applications for mission-critical systems.

Responsibilities

Implement solutions as per technical design and participate in design activities as required

Planning and estimation of development tasks as part of the SCRUM team and strive for accuracy while meeting deadlines

Participate in the full development lifecycle of new functionality and enhancements on greenfield and existing applications

Commitment to producing high quality, highly performant and robust software within agreed time estimates and to agreed quality standards

Participate in changes, and continuous improvements to existing software development, testing and deployment processes

Ability to work hands on in a fast-paced, agile work environment supporting your colleagues as required

Ability to work in a team and collaborate with multiple business and technical teams.

Mentor and guide junior members of the team and collaborate across other teams in Architecture, Design, App Dev and Quality Assurance.

Requirements/Skills

7+ years’ experience in software development, ideally at least 4+ years of which was working with .NET as the principal technology used with related degree qualification (comp science, engineering, etc).

Love to code.

Experience developing Rest API’s

Proven working experience in .NET development and excellent understanding of .NET internals

Object-Oriented analysis and design using common design patterns

Excellent knowledge of Relational Databases, SQL and ORM technologies

Experience in developing web applications using ASP.NET Core

Experience with test-driven development and behaviour driven development

Experience with Agile Development

Experience with DevOps practices such as CI/CD and Infrastructure as Code

Competencies

Multitasking – comfortable juggling multiple projects and priorities

Supportive – seeks ways to support team efforts while contributing to overall

organizational success

Client service – responds to clients and proactively anticipates their needs

Influence – enlists the support and cooperation of others and encourages

them to be proactive

Facilitative communication skills – uses language effectively to gather information from the client and facilitate an exchange of ideas

Desired Skills:

.NET

Rest APIs

SQL

Agile

CI/CD

MVC

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

