Senior Software Java Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

ENVIRONMENT:

Our client is all about creating groundbreaking software solutions for their clients, and they’re on the hunt for a Senior Java Developer. If you’re all about tech and creating solutions for clients, they want you on their Technical Consulting team. Whether you’ve got a relevant 3/4-year diploma or degree (bonus points for Honors or postgrad), or you’ve got the skills from work experience, they’re interested. You should have a solid theoretical programming background, and it would be awesome if you’ve got 5 years or more of hands-on Java development experience, especially in the fin-tech world. Let’s make some tech magic together!

DUTIES:

Technical architectural design.

Develop and document design, source code and technical architecture.

Maintain and manage existing source code.

Design, develop and implement solutions to users’ needs and requirements.

Review and improvise code.

Run tests and fix bugs.

Coordinate with architects and business analysts to determine functionalities.

Develop technical solutions to complex business problems.

Design and develop technical solutions for enterprise-level projects.

Design and develop data analysis solutions.

Design and develop logical and physical data models that meet application requirements.

Design and develop continuous integration and continuous deployment pipelines.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications and Experience required:

You have completed a relevant 3/4-year technical diploma or degree (Honours or postgraduate degree preferred), or relevant work experience.

You have a strong theoretical programming grounding.

You have 5 years or more hands-on development experience, preferably in the fin-tech industry.

Desirable, but not Essential:

You possess Oracle Java SE 7/8 Programmer certification.

You have working knowledge of DB2.

You have working knowledge of Spring Boot, Java 7/8, JPA/Hibernate, Object-Oriented Programming, GIT, Jenkins/CICD.

ATTRIBUTES:

You have a knack for picking up new technologies.

You love to find easier ways of doing things.

A problem solver with excellent communication skills.

Passionate about technology.

Comprehensive thought and error handling solutions.

Analytical as well as strong development skills.

Delivery focused with attention detail.

Able to work in projects (multi-task) environment.

Responsive to change.

COMMENTS:

