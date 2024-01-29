Software Engineer

Data Streaming Platform Engineer
Location: Gauteng
Are you a skilled and innovative software developer with a passion for cutting-edge technologies?
We are seeking a talented individual to join our team as a Data Streaming Platform with expertise in Kotlin, Java, JavaScript, Python, or C#.
If you thrive in a dynamic environment and have a solid foundation in cloud and microservices architectures, we want to hear from you!
Key Responsibilities:
- Programming Expertise: Demonstrate sound knowledge in at least one of the following programming languages: Kotlin, Java, JavaScript, Python, or C#.
- Architectural Proficiency: Work with Microservices Architectures, Cloud Architectures, and Container Architectures (e.g., Docker) to design and develop scalable and efficient solutions.
- Cloud Platform Experience: Utilize your experience in developing solutions on public cloud platforms such as Microsoft Azure and AWS.
- Container Orchestration: Implement solutions using Container Orchestration Platforms, with a focus on Kubernetes.
- Backend Development: Leverage your expertise in developing robust backend applications and services.
- Architecture and Interface Design: Contribute to the design and architecture of software solutions, ensuring scalability, maintainability, and performance.
- Agile Methodologies: Apply your experience with agile methodologies, particularly Scrum and Kanban, to drive collaborative and iterative development.
- Continuous Integration and Delivery: Implement and maintain Continuous Integration and Delivery pipelines using tools such as GitHub, GitLab, Terraform, and Ansible.
Duties to Perform:
- Running business critical services in cloud environments in accordance with the agreed hours of operation within a shift model
- Usage of automation tools to monitor and observe software reliability in the supported environment.
- Handing of incidents and changes in accordance with the defined Service Level Agreements
- Work in a team environment to improve services throughout the entire Software Development Life Cycle
- Managing projects / processes
- Support Product in an Agile approach by proactively managing assigned User Story’s in-line with the organizational Agile Working Model
- Supports the Product owner to shape the Product roadmap.
