Software Engineer

Data Streaming Platform Engineer

Location: Gauteng

Are you a skilled and innovative software developer with a passion for cutting-edge technologies?

We are seeking a talented individual to join our team as a Data Streaming Platform with expertise in Kotlin, Java, JavaScript, Python, or C#.

If you thrive in a dynamic environment and have a solid foundation in cloud and microservices architectures, we want to hear from you!

Key Responsibilities:

Programming Expertise: Demonstrate sound knowledge in at least one of the following programming languages: Kotlin, Java, JavaScript, Python, or C#.

Architectural Proficiency: Work with Microservices Architectures, Cloud Architectures, and Container Architectures (e.g., Docker) to design and develop scalable and efficient solutions.

Cloud Platform Experience: Utilize your experience in developing solutions on public cloud platforms such as Microsoft Azure and AWS.

Container Orchestration: Implement solutions using Container Orchestration Platforms, with a focus on Kubernetes.

Backend Development: Leverage your expertise in developing robust backend applications and services.

Architecture and Interface Design: Contribute to the design and architecture of software solutions, ensuring scalability, maintainability, and performance.

Agile Methodologies: Apply your experience with agile methodologies, particularly Scrum and Kanban, to drive collaborative and iterative development.

Continuous Integration and Delivery: Implement and maintain Continuous Integration and Delivery pipelines using tools such as GitHub, GitLab, Terraform, and Ansible.

Duties to Perform:

Running business critical services in cloud environments in accordance with the agreed hours of operation within a shift model

Usage of automation tools to monitor and observe software reliability in the supported environment.

Handing of incidents and changes in accordance with the defined Service Level Agreements

Work in a team environment to improve services throughout the entire Software Development Life Cycle

Managing projects / processes

Support Product in an Agile approach by proactively managing assigned User Story’s in-line with the organizational Agile Working Model

Supports the Product owner to shape the Product roadmap.

Desired Skills:

kubernetes

architecture

microservices

integration platforms

streaming platforms

