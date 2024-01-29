Software Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Looking for a software engineer that can design, develop, and maintain software applications.

Key Requirements

Minimum 2+ years of knowledge in software development.

University Graduate (Bachelor of Science Degree in Electrical Engineering / Information Technology or equivalent is mandatory).

70%+ Matric Mathematics (Pure Maths) – Mandatory.

Design, develop, and maintain software applications.

Analyse complex problems, break them down into smaller components, and design innovative solutions leveraging technical expertise.

Collaborate to develop efficient, reliable, and user-focused software applications that meet the needs of businesses and end-users.

Understand user requirements, incorporate user feedback, and deliver intuitive and user-friendly applications that provide value and solve real-world problems.

Ensure the organization remains secure by employing secure coding practices, comprehensive testing, and adhering to governance.

Programming Languages: Proficient in one or more programming languages, with a solid understanding of their syntax, features, and best practices.

Software Development: In-depth knowledge of software development methodologies, including Agile or Scrum, as well as familiarity with various programming languages and frameworks commonly used in software development.

Databases, Data Structures, and Algorithms: Strong understanding of fundamental data structures and algorithms, their efficiency, and appropriate use cases. Knowledge of database concepts and experience working with relational databases. Proficiency in writing SQL queries and familiarity with database management systems.

Desired Skills:

Agile

Scrum

SQL

