Software Engineer – Gauteng Midrand

Jan 29, 2024

Data Streaming Platform Engineer

Location: Gauteng

Are you a skilled and innovative software developer with a passion for cutting-edge technologies?

We are seeking a talented individual to join our team as a Data Streaming Platform with expertise in Kotlin, Java, JavaScript, Python, or C#.

If you thrive in a dynamic environment and have a solid foundation in cloud and microservices architectures, we want to hear from you!

Key Responsibilities:

  • Programming Expertise: Demonstrate sound knowledge in at least one of the following programming languages: Kotlin, Java, JavaScript, Python, or C#.
  • Architectural Proficiency: Work with Microservices Architectures, Cloud Architectures, and Container Architectures (e.g., Docker) to design and develop scalable and efficient solutions.
  • Cloud Platform Experience: Utilize your experience in developing solutions on public cloud platforms such as Microsoft Azure and AWS.
  • Container Orchestration: Implement solutions using Container Orchestration Platforms, with a focus on Kubernetes.
  • Backend Development: Leverage your expertise in developing robust backend applications and services.
  • Architecture and Interface Design: Contribute to the design and architecture of software solutions, ensuring scalability, maintainability, and performance.
  • Agile Methodologies: Apply your experience with agile methodologies, particularly Scrum and Kanban, to drive collaborative and iterative development.
  • Continuous Integration and Delivery: Implement and maintain Continuous Integration and Delivery pipelines using tools such as GitHub, GitLab, Terraform, and Ansible.

Duties to Perform:

  • Running business critical services in cloud environments in accordance with the agreed hours of operation within a shift model
  • Usage of automation tools to monitor and observe software reliability in the supported environment.
  • Handing of incidents and changes in accordance with the defined Service Level Agreements
  • Work in a team environment to improve services throughout the entire Software Development Life Cycle
  • Managing projects / processes
  • Support Product in an Agile approach by proactively managing assigned User Story’s in-line with the organizational Agile Working Model
  • Supports the Product owner to shape the Product roadmap.

Hurry Now and Smash that Apply Button!!!!

Desired Skills:

  • kubernetes
  • architecture
  • microservices
  • integration platforms
  • streaming platforms

Learn more/Apply for this position