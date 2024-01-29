Systems and Data Manager – Remote Remote

Jan 29, 2024

Working for international client – must communicate well and clearly
Role:
The role of the System and Data Manager shall play a key role in
supporting the collection and analysis of key datasets within the organisation to
support their strategic goals.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities:

  • Supporting the launch of new systems within quality and managing the

systems post-launch. This includes, but is not limited to, providing user training,
outreach and liaising with IT for any technical issues.

  • Promoting and monitoring system use and adoption, reporting to key

stakeholders as required.

  • Supporting current key systems, particularly our client system.
  • Assisting not only the day-to-day management of this system

but supporting the firms where necessary, and the wider team in the future
development and strategy.

  • Managing the Annual Return data collection, analytics, and reporting. Where

necessary, summary reports may be required for key stakeholders.

  • Liaising with IT and Business Owners to deliver future system enhancements

for both Quality systems and Annual Returns.

  • Supporting Global Head of Operations on any other projects as may be

required.

Competencies:

  • Our client is a network of talented and emerging leaders. As such, any person

engaged by our client’s team must be or have the talent to become an exceptional,
inspiring leader. The is a fundamental competency for all our clients roles.

The following are core:

  • Highly organized and process driven with strong project management skills.
  • Technically competent in IT applications including data reporting software.
  • Analytical skillset with the ability to analyse large datasets.
  • Excellent communicator (written and verbal) with well-developed interpersonal

and presentation skills, able to manage positive working relationships with
member firms, their partners, staff, and external stakeholders

  • Ability to work well under pressure and to deadlines.
  • Positive, enthusiastic and the ability to provide innovative ideas and thinking

over processes.

  • A team player who works well with all members of our client’s team.
  • Independent and ethical mindset.

Experience:

  • Experience in the launch of new technology systems, data management and

analysis.

Qualifications:

  • Competency in IT applications, including data reporting software (such as PowerBI).
  • Primarily home-based but may involve occasional travelling due to the global nature

of the team.
Desired Skills:

  • Competency in IT applications
  • data reporting software – PowerBI
  • launch of new technology systems
  • data management
  • analysis

