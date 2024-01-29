Systems and Data Manager – Remote Remote

Working for international client – must communicate well and clearly
Role:
The role of the System and Data Manager shall play a key role in
supporting the collection and analysis of key datasets within the organisation to
support their strategic goals.
Essential Duties and Responsibilities:
- Supporting the launch of new systems within quality and managing the
systems post-launch. This includes, but is not limited to, providing user training,
outreach and liaising with IT for any technical issues.
- Promoting and monitoring system use and adoption, reporting to key
stakeholders as required.
- Supporting current key systems, particularly our client system.
- Assisting not only the day-to-day management of this system
but supporting the firms where necessary, and the wider team in the future
development and strategy.
- Managing the Annual Return data collection, analytics, and reporting. Where
necessary, summary reports may be required for key stakeholders.
- Liaising with IT and Business Owners to deliver future system enhancements
for both Quality systems and Annual Returns.
- Supporting Global Head of Operations on any other projects as may be
required.
Competencies:
- Our client is a network of talented and emerging leaders. As such, any person
engaged by our client’s team must be or have the talent to become an exceptional,
inspiring leader. The is a fundamental competency for all our clients roles.
The following are core:
- Highly organized and process driven with strong project management skills.
- Technically competent in IT applications including data reporting software.
- Analytical skillset with the ability to analyse large datasets.
- Excellent communicator (written and verbal) with well-developed interpersonal
and presentation skills, able to manage positive working relationships with
member firms, their partners, staff, and external stakeholders
- Ability to work well under pressure and to deadlines.
- Positive, enthusiastic and the ability to provide innovative ideas and thinking
over processes.
- A team player who works well with all members of our client’s team.
- Independent and ethical mindset.
Experience:
- Experience in the launch of new technology systems, data management and
analysis.
Qualifications:
- Competency in IT applications, including data reporting software (such as PowerBI).
- Primarily home-based but may involve occasional travelling due to the global nature
of the team.
Desired Skills:
- Competency in IT applications
- data reporting software – PowerBI
- launch of new technology systems
- data management
- analysis