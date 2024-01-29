Technical Business Analyst

Jan 29, 2024

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Technical Business Analyst to join them on an independent contract basis

IT / Finance

Responsibilities

  • Requirements gathering
  • Collaborate with business stakeholders to elicit, document, and prioritize business requirements
  • Apply analytical techniques to validate business needs
  • Business Process Modelling
  • Model and document business requirements in order to improve business requirements
  • Analysis and documentation
  • Translate business requirements into clear and detailed functional and technical specifications for development teams
  • Document and maintain detailed business and technical requirements, use cases, process flows, and data models
  • Solution design
  • Socialize and gain business approval for integrated requirements with key stakeholders
  • Functional decomposition, process, and data modelling
  • Quality assurance
  • Define and document test cases based on business and technical requirements
  • Participate in the testing process and assist in issue resolution
  • Business requirements specifications documentation
  • Define and document function and non-functional requirements specifications
  • Identify, analyze and document Integration requirements
  • Develop data flows diagrams and process flow maps
  • Document systems analysis outcomes and communicate findings to senior management
  • System configuration and systems customizations

Experience

  • Financial services industry with knowledge of short-term insurance as an added advantage
  • Extensive experience in systems analysis, business analysis and enterprise architecture
  • Understanding of software development and methodologies, databases, APIs, and system integration
  • Familiarity with relevant programming languages and frameworks
  • Exposure to Xplan or similar system is an added advantage but experience in configuring any ERP or CRM system will be a huge benefit
  • System testing
  • A bachelor’s degree in computer science, industrial engineering or related field
  • Relevant certifications in business analysis or related areas (e.g., CBAP – Certified Business Analysis Professional)
  • Ability to work collaboratively with cross-functional teams, including developers, QA, project managers, and business stakeholders
  • Proficiency in business analysis methodologies, tools, and techniques
  • A minimum of five years’ work experience as a business analyst
  • Excellent communication and interpersonal skills to effectively convey technical information to non-technical stakeholders
  • Strong SQL skills
  • Integration and API experience
  • Experience in data modelling, process mapping and system design concepts
  • Deep understanding of software development, and the overall SDLC methodologies (agile, scrum, kanban)
  • Problem solving mindset with the ability to adapt to evolving project needs
  • Project management and support
  • Proven experience in gathering, documenting, and analyzing business requirements as well as translating the business requirements into functional and non functional specifications
  • Ability to create comprehensive documentation, including use cases, user stories, data flows and process flows.
  • Exposure to software development methodologies, databases, APIs, and integration techniques
  • Excellent communication and interpersonal skills to effectively convey technical information to non-technical stakeholders
  • Experience with Webservices

Desired Skills:

  • API
  • System Testing
  • Business Analysis
  • Methodologies

