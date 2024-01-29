Technical Business Analyst – Western Cape Bellville

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Technical Business Analyst to join them on an independent contract basis

IT / Finance

Responsibilities

Requirements gathering

Collaborate with business stakeholders to elicit, document, and prioritize business requirements

Apply analytical techniques to validate business needs

Business Process Modelling

Model and document business requirements in order to improve business requirements

Analysis and documentation

Translate business requirements into clear and detailed functional and technical specifications for development teams

Document and maintain detailed business and technical requirements, use cases, process flows, and data models

Solution design

Socialize and gain business approval for integrated requirements with key stakeholders

Functional decomposition, process, and data modelling

Quality assurance

Define and document test cases based on business and technical requirements

Participate in the testing process and assist in issue resolution

Business requirements specifications documentation

Define and document function and non-functional requirements specifications

Identify, analyze and document Integration requirements

Develop data flows diagrams and process flow maps

Document systems analysis outcomes and communicate findings to senior management

System configuration and systems customizations

Experience

Financial services industry with knowledge of short-term insurance as an added advantage

Extensive experience in systems analysis, business analysis and enterprise architecture

Understanding of software development and methodologies, databases, APIs, and system integration

Familiarity with relevant programming languages and frameworks

Exposure to Xplan or similar system is an added advantage but experience in configuring any ERP or CRM system will be a huge benefit

System testing

A bachelor’s degree in computer science, industrial engineering or related field

Relevant certifications in business analysis or related areas (e.g., CBAP – Certified Business Analysis Professional)

Ability to work collaboratively with cross-functional teams, including developers, QA, project managers, and business stakeholders

Proficiency in business analysis methodologies, tools, and techniques

A minimum of five years’ work experience as a business analyst

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills to effectively convey technical information to non-technical stakeholders

Strong SQL skills

Integration and API experience

Experience in data modelling, process mapping and system design concepts

Deep understanding of software development, and the overall SDLC methodologies (agile, scrum, kanban)

Problem solving mindset with the ability to adapt to evolving project needs

Project management and support

Proven experience in gathering, documenting, and analyzing business requirements as well as translating the business requirements into functional and non functional specifications

Ability to create comprehensive documentation, including use cases, user stories, data flows and process flows.

Exposure to software development methodologies, databases, APIs, and integration techniques

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills to effectively convey technical information to non-technical stakeholders

Experience with Webservices

