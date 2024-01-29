Technical Business Analyst – Western Cape Bellville

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Technical Business Analyst to join them on an independent contract basis
IT / Finance
Responsibilities
- Requirements gathering
- Collaborate with business stakeholders to elicit, document, and prioritize business requirements
- Apply analytical techniques to validate business needs
- Business Process Modelling
- Model and document business requirements in order to improve business requirements
- Analysis and documentation
- Translate business requirements into clear and detailed functional and technical specifications for development teams
- Document and maintain detailed business and technical requirements, use cases, process flows, and data models
- Solution design
- Socialize and gain business approval for integrated requirements with key stakeholders
- Functional decomposition, process, and data modelling
- Quality assurance
- Define and document test cases based on business and technical requirements
- Participate in the testing process and assist in issue resolution
- Business requirements specifications documentation
- Define and document function and non-functional requirements specifications
- Identify, analyze and document Integration requirements
- Develop data flows diagrams and process flow maps
- Document systems analysis outcomes and communicate findings to senior management
- System configuration and systems customizations
Experience
- Financial services industry with knowledge of short-term insurance as an added advantage
- Extensive experience in systems analysis, business analysis and enterprise architecture
- Understanding of software development and methodologies, databases, APIs, and system integration
- Familiarity with relevant programming languages and frameworks
- Exposure to Xplan or similar system is an added advantage but experience in configuring any ERP or CRM system will be a huge benefit
- System testing
- A bachelor’s degree in computer science, industrial engineering or related field
- Relevant certifications in business analysis or related areas (e.g., CBAP – Certified Business Analysis Professional)
- Ability to work collaboratively with cross-functional teams, including developers, QA, project managers, and business stakeholders
- Proficiency in business analysis methodologies, tools, and techniques
- A minimum of five years’ work experience as a business analyst
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills to effectively convey technical information to non-technical stakeholders
- Strong SQL skills
- Integration and API experience
- Experience in data modelling, process mapping and system design concepts
- Deep understanding of software development, and the overall SDLC methodologies (agile, scrum, kanban)
- Problem solving mindset with the ability to adapt to evolving project needs
- Project management and support
- Proven experience in gathering, documenting, and analyzing business requirements as well as translating the business requirements into functional and non functional specifications
- Ability to create comprehensive documentation, including use cases, user stories, data flows and process flows.
- Exposure to software development methodologies, databases, APIs, and integration techniques
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills to effectively convey technical information to non-technical stakeholders
- Experience with Webservices
If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review
Desired Skills:
- API
- System Testing
- Business Analysis
- Methodologies