Angular Developer

Psybergate is an IT company that builds bespoke software solutions and provides highly skilled resources to its clients.

We are looking for a Angular Developer to join our financial services client based in Sandton for a 12-months contract role.

What we are looking for:

Completed IT / BSc degree or other related fields

5 years experience as Angular Developer / Front-End Developer

Strong technical/ software engineering background (‘hands-on’)

Strong application/software development or programming experience in Angular 4+, Typescript, JavaScript, HTML5, CSS

Strong technical understanding of Angular framework with regards to subscriptions, promises, pipes, directives, observables, behaviour subjects, services, Angular routing

Experience in writing Unit tests using Jasmine, Karma, Protractor

Experience in creating Re-usable Web component

Good experience in system, application architecture, design, development, implementation and deployment (end-to-end).

Solid understanding with api architecture with the related integration protocols (e.g. Web Services (REST & JSON), as well as the related security requirements/models.

Good experience with integrated system environments

Experience with re-use and standardisation, security considerations, deployment architecture like automated application builds, software configuration management & tools, etc.

Proven ability as a problem-solver

Self-driven, self-starter, technology leader, and able to work independently.

Must have working experience on the following tools/IDEs

Visual Studio Code

Git

Azure Devops

SonarQube

Nexus

Debugging & troubleshooting.

Write well documented and maintainable code.

Passion for software excellence and be quality driven.

You must be prepared to bring new ideas to the workplace, but also to accept how things have been done and the reasons for doing things this way.

Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Please note that most of our positions are remote however candidates should be residing within the traveling distance as circumstance of the opportunity can change.

