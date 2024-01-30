Application Support Analyst

Objective of the Role:
- The purpose of the role is to work collaboratively within your team and across other teams in the business to deliver exceptional customer experiences.
- The focus would be to support the GIP applications with supports from other teams, and in line with best ITIL and ITSM practices, and to ensure systems are Always on, Always Secure
Key Responsibilities:
- To work with the proposition, operations, change and development teams to assist in solving business and system issues and designing business solutions to deliver superior customer experiences and a low ‘cost to serve’ operation.
- Provide proactive, on-going support to cross functional teams and team members to support a mature working environment, including assisting with production support and migration related tasks and issues when required.
- Build relationships and collaborate with key stakeholders to build trust that will help to ensure deliverables stay on track, especially linking Operations and IT teams together.
- Contribute to the evaluation and improvement of the strategic and operational elements of the IT Support Process
- Perform daily health checks to ensure application related issues are pro-actively identified and addressed
- Working within the ITIL ITSM framework, including the logging and response to incidents, problems, and changes.
- Incident investigation, troubleshooting and resolution.
- Liaising with Infrastructure and Application partners to log, manage and resolve queries.
- Work closely with the Infrastructure teams to continuously improve the stability in this environment
- Communicating with teams in the business to notify of system incidents and resolution thereof.
- Protect and ensure the stability of the operational systems as well as maintain the integrity of the data they contain.
- Proactively suggest ways of improving system stability, availability, performance, and reliability.
- Work independently on escalated issues.
- Ownership of the support “how-to” knowledge base.
- Out of hours availability to manage high priority incidents, issues, and support on Infrastructure and Application maintenance and patching
- Monitoring of web usage and outages using monitoring tools and infrastructure dashboards
- Work with IT team to ensure frontend system security is always maintained.
Minimum Qualifications Required:
- Relevant Commerce degree in IT, Finance, Economics, Statistics, Investment Management or Business Management.
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills.
- Higher grade maths (or equivalent) passed with a B average.
- Multilingual (Advantageous).
- Minimum 5 years’ experience in a digital business, working on front end systems
- ITIL/COBIT qualification
Experience:
- At least 5 years Application support experience in a Wealth Management/LISP/Asset Management business
- Experience in delivering exceptional customer service
- Experience in solving complex problems for customers (internal or external), applying system thinking principles.
- Experience in building successful relationships and working collaboratively across departmental teams
- Experience at working in a fast paced, proactive and delivery focused environment
- Experience in collaborating with third party administrators and Global vendors
- Working experience on supporting front end applications and adviser and client journeys
- Familiar with Agile project methodology and JIRA Service Desk processes.
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming/configuration
- Critical Thinking
- Time Management