Business Analyst

We looking for a highly skilled and experienced Business Analyst to join our team at our Head Office based in Northriding. The successful candidate will possess an advanced level of data analysis, proficiency in Microsoft Excel and PowerPoint, and a deep understanding of the needs of our telecommunication client.

The primary responsibilities of the Business Analyst will include analysing data, preparing comprehensive reports, and presenting findings to client. The role requires a strong analytical mindset, excellent communication skills, and the ability to thrive in a fast-paced, dynamic environment.

Responsibilities (But not limited to):

Conduct data analysis using advanced statistical methods to identify trends, patterns, and insights.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to gather and understand business requirements from telecommunication clients.

Prepare and present comprehensive reports to clients, effectively communicating complex data findings in a clear and concise manner.

Develop and maintain data models, dashboards, and visualisations to support datadriven decision-making.

Identify areas of improvement or optimisation within the telecommunication company’s operations and processes.

Provide recommendations based on data analysis to drive strategic decisions and improve business performance.

Collaborate with stakeholders to define project scope, objectives, and deliverables.

Conduct regular market and industry research to stay updated on the latest trends and advancements in the telecommunication sector.

Assist in the development and implementation of new strategies, initiatives, and programs to enhance client satisfaction and drive business growth.

Ensure data integrity, accuracy, and consistency through data quality checks and data cleansing processes.

Collaborate with IT teams to enhance data infrastructure, systems, and tools to support data analysis and reporting.

Writing clear and concise reports that communicate complex information in a way that is easy to understand.

Working with stakeholders to gather requirements and ensure that reports meet their needs.

ESSENTIAL: Familiarity with telecommunication industry trends, regulations, and best practices.

Desired Skills:

Microsoft Excel

Microsoft PowerPoint

Business Acumen

Telecommunication

Business analysis

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

We are Informal Market Specialists who provide innovative out-of-home media solutions for our client partners and develop signage that breaks through the clutter, connects emotionally and in a functional way, to the intended target audience. We also help build brands while increasing the value of our partner brands in the process.

