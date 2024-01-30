Business Analyst IT and Business – Gauteng Johannesburg

The main purpose of this role is to provide analytical and operational support for the clients business’s key projects. This role primarily provides skill in investigating, analysing and optimizing business models and business processes to support a variety of internal projects. The business analyst will be involved in the delivery of business solutions, from conceptualization to implementation where the scope is limited by the scope of the project.

The Business Analyst will also be responsible for the creation, upkeep, and organization of all critical documents. This centralization is key for efficient information retrieval and consistent reporting

The Business Analyst will ensure that all our documents are in line with legal requirements, reducing the risk of non-compliance and associated penalties.

With multiple stakeholders involved, ensuring brand consistency across various documents and communications can be challenging. The Business Analyst will serve as the guardian of brand integrity across all documentations

MUST have

Payment knowledge

Credit Push

Debi Check

Managed Network Services

Account Verification

Swift Solutions

Real- Time Clearing

POS Switching

EF

Desired Skills:

Business analysis

Process Mapping

Process Modelling

Reporting

Business Analysis – IT and Business

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

