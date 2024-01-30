Business Interlligence Developer / Analyst (PowerBI) at Reverside

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well-established client base. We are looking for Business Intelligence Developer / Analyst (PowerBI) Professionals with 5+ years’ experience in Reports (RDLC, SSRS, Power BI, SAS etc.) and SQL database skills (2008/2014 or later). Candidate should have relevant qualifications in Computer Science, Informatics, Information Systems, Information Technology, or relevant Business Intelligence certification.

CANDIDATE SHOULD HAVE EXPERIENCE IN:

Cloud

Azure Active Directory / Azure DevOps / Azure Web Apps / Microsoft 365

Methodologies

Proficiency with software development lifecycle methodologies such as Agile / Scrum, Data Management, Data Science

SKILLS AND TECHNOLOGIES:

Microsoft – Cloud Platform (Azure), Microsoft 365 / Reports (RDLC, SSRS etc.), Data Management and Analytics (Power BI and SAS)

SQL – SQL database skills (2008/2014 or later)

Azure DevOps sever – Version 2020 Update 1

THE FOLLOWING DELIVERABLES WILL BE PRODUCED BY THE BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE DEVELOPER IN LINE WITH THE APPROVED PROJECT PLANS:

User Requirements Specification.

Technical Specifications.

Data Warehouse implementation.

Strategic and Operational Reports – Dashboards.

IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE DELIVERABLES ABOVE, THE BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE DEVELOPER WILL BE REQUIRED TO:

Gather Business Intelligence systems requirements.

Produce technical specifications.

Design, configure and maintain the data warehouse.

Perform data mining, analysis, and reporting (i.e. develop and maintain dashboards and strategic reports).

Implement and use ETL tools for data cleansing and verification.

Establish data stewardships within the departments and branches.

Work with the DBA to ensure a normalized and optimal database structures.

Desired Skills:

Azure

Microsft365

Reports (RDLC

SSRS

Power BI and SAS

• SQL

• Azure DevOps sever – Ve

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients [URL Removed] – [URL Removed] – [URL Removed]

