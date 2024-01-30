Business Interlligence Developer / Analyst (PowerBI) at Reverside

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well-established client base. We are looking for Business Intelligence Developer / Analyst (PowerBI) Professionals with 5+ years’ experience in Reports (RDLC, SSRS, Power BI, SAS etc.) and SQL database skills (2008/2014 or later). Candidate should have relevant qualifications in Computer Science, Informatics, Information Systems, Information Technology, or relevant Business Intelligence certification.
CANDIDATE SHOULD HAVE EXPERIENCE IN:
Cloud
- Azure Active Directory / Azure DevOps / Azure Web Apps / Microsoft 365
Methodologies
- Proficiency with software development lifecycle methodologies such as Agile / Scrum, Data Management, Data Science
SKILLS AND TECHNOLOGIES:
- Microsoft – Cloud Platform (Azure), Microsoft 365 / Reports (RDLC, SSRS etc.), Data Management and Analytics (Power BI and SAS)
- SQL – SQL database skills (2008/2014 or later)
- Azure DevOps sever – Version 2020 Update 1
THE FOLLOWING DELIVERABLES WILL BE PRODUCED BY THE BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE DEVELOPER IN LINE WITH THE APPROVED PROJECT PLANS:
- User Requirements Specification.
- Technical Specifications.
- Data Warehouse implementation.
- Strategic and Operational Reports – Dashboards.
IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE DELIVERABLES ABOVE, THE BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE DEVELOPER WILL BE REQUIRED TO:
- Gather Business Intelligence systems requirements.
- Produce technical specifications.
- Design, configure and maintain the data warehouse.
- Perform data mining, analysis, and reporting (i.e. develop and maintain dashboards and strategic reports).
- Implement and use ETL tools for data cleansing and verification.
- Establish data stewardships within the departments and branches.
- Work with the DBA to ensure a normalized and optimal database structures.
About The Employer:
Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients [URL Removed] – [URL Removed] – [URL Removed]