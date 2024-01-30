Business Interlligence Developer / Analyst (PowerBI) at Reverside

Jan 30, 2024

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well-established client base. We are looking for Business Intelligence Developer / Analyst (PowerBI) Professionals with 5+ years’ experience in Reports (RDLC, SSRS, Power BI, SAS etc.) and SQL database skills (2008/2014 or later). Candidate should have relevant qualifications in Computer Science, Informatics, Information Systems, Information Technology, or relevant Business Intelligence certification.

CANDIDATE SHOULD HAVE EXPERIENCE IN:

Cloud

  • Azure Active Directory / Azure DevOps / Azure Web Apps / Microsoft 365

Methodologies

  • Proficiency with software development lifecycle methodologies such as Agile / Scrum, Data Management, Data Science

SKILLS AND TECHNOLOGIES:

  • Microsoft – Cloud Platform (Azure), Microsoft 365 / Reports (RDLC, SSRS etc.), Data Management and Analytics (Power BI and SAS)
  • SQL – SQL database skills (2008/2014 or later)
  • Azure DevOps sever – Version 2020 Update 1

THE FOLLOWING DELIVERABLES WILL BE PRODUCED BY THE BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE DEVELOPER IN LINE WITH THE APPROVED PROJECT PLANS:

  • User Requirements Specification.
  • Technical Specifications.
  • Data Warehouse implementation.
  • Strategic and Operational Reports – Dashboards.

IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE DELIVERABLES ABOVE, THE BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE DEVELOPER WILL BE REQUIRED TO:

  • Gather Business Intelligence systems requirements.
  • Produce technical specifications.
  • Design, configure and maintain the data warehouse.
  • Perform data mining, analysis, and reporting (i.e. develop and maintain dashboards and strategic reports).
  • Implement and use ETL tools for data cleansing and verification.
  • Establish data stewardships within the departments and branches.
  • Work with the DBA to ensure a normalized and optimal database structures.

Desired Skills:

  • Azure
  • Microsft365
  • Reports (RDLC
  • SSRS
  • Power BI and SAS
  • • SQL
  • • Azure DevOps sever – Ve

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients [URL Removed] – [URL Removed] – [URL Removed]

Learn more/Apply for this position