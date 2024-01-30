C# .Net Application Developer at Reverside

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well-established client base. We are looking for C# .Net Application Developer Professionals with 5+ years relevant experience in Microsoft Visual Studio and .Net, ASP .NET, C#. Candidate should have relevant qualifications in Computer Science, Informatics, Information Systems, Information Technology, or relevant Programming certification.

CANDIDATE SHOULD HAVE EXPERIENCE IN:

Web Design

XML / CSS / HTML / Web services / Entity Framework / JavaScript / SOAP / REST

WordPress will be an advantage

Web Forms – MVC will be an advantage

SQL Sever

SQL database skills (2008/2014 or later)

Cloud

Azure Active Directory / Azure DevOps / Azure Web Apps / Microsoft 365

Methodologies

Proficiency with software development lifecycle methodologies such as Agile / Scrum

THE KEY DELIVERABLES TO BE PRODUCED BY THE DEVELOPERS IN LINE WITH APPROVED PROJECT PLANS:

Functional applications developed according to specifications.

Technical specifications.

System documentation.

Configuration specification documents.

Version control of code – the code must be checked-in daily on DevOps.

IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE DELIVERABLES ABOVE, THE DEVELOPERS WILL BE REQUIRED TO:

Participate in gathering and analysis of user requirements.

Participate in the functional and technical design of applications.

Design relational databases.

Develop, maintain, and run procedures on databases.

Develop applications and components.

Perform Unit Testing on applications.

Participate in Internal Testing and UAT and fix bugs identified.

Deploy Applications to QA and Production environments.

Provide user support and ensure maintenance of existing applications.

Ensure all documentation, the challenges, issues experienced, and resolution have been documented and saved on the correct business solution for everyone to be able to access and refer to it.

Desired Skills:

• XML

CSS

HTML

Web services

Entity Framework

JavaScript

SOAP

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients [URL Removed] – [URL Removed] – [URL Removed]

