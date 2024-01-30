Compass Business Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

Purpose of the role:
- The Compass Business Analyst will be responsible for the elicitation of requirements, documentation, and implementation of business/product rules and legislative requirements within the Agile Framework.
Competencies
- Communicating with impact: Communicates effectively in both the written and verbal format delivering clear, succinct messages.
- Customer service: Commits to achieving high quality results and provides a prompt, suitable and personalised service to customer’s that meets their needs. Take personal accountability for delivery.
- Driving for excellence: Approaches work in an orderly and systematic manner to ensure the achievement of high-quality customer service.
- Analytical thinking: Understands a situation or problem by breaking it into smaller pieces and tracing the implications of a situation in a step-by-step way.
- Resilience: Responds to stressful situations in a calm and proactive manner and keeps self and team focused on balancing personal energy with business result.
- Teamwork and cooperation: Cooperate with others to accomplish common goals.
- Persuading and influencing: The capacity to persuade, convince and influence others for the purpose of achieving desired results.
- Leading change: Continually seeks and encourages others to see opportunities for new and innovative approaches to solving organisational problems.
- Trust and integrity: Show sincerity, honesty and consistency in words and actions.
Qualifications
- Business / System Analysis certification/qualification an advantage.
- BSc Computer Sciences / Information Systems or equivalent qualification (Advantageous)
- Oracle SQL knowledge and skill experience (Advantageous)
- Business Analysis certification/qualification.
- Agile methodology
Knowledge and Experience
- A deep understanding of investment and life products.
- A deep understanding of South African Investment Platforms and platform operations.
- An understanding of financial sector regulation as it relates to investment platforms.
- Minimum 3 – 5 years Compass experience
- Intermediate Compass Configuration skills and knowledge
- Exposure to Agile methodology or related framework
- Experience in building successful relationships and working collaboratively across teams and third-party vendors.
- Experience working in a fast paced, proactive and delivery focused environment.
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills
- Computer Literacy, with MS Excel at least at an intermediate level
- AZURE DevOps experience an advantage.
Key responsibilities
- Execution and delivery on projects, enhancements and resolving Production issues.
- Elicitation of business and product rules for projects/enhancements that are to be configured into Compass.
- Guide the Development teams to break down large and complex user stories into simplified versions for execution.
- Test the user stories for accuracy and compliance to ensure undisputed acceptance and validation of stories.
- Coordinate project/enhancements with software developers, stakeholders, project managers and software testers
- Conduct post implementation review and provide feedback to the stakeholders.
- Participate and contribute to Agile ceremonies such as sprint planning, daily scrums, testing, retrospectives, and sprint reviews.
- Evaluate existing business processes and put forward process improvement recommendations.
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming/configuration
- Critical Thinking
- Time Management