Compass Business Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

Jan 30, 2024

Purpose of the role:

  • The Compass Business Analyst will be responsible for the elicitation of requirements, documentation, and implementation of business/product rules and legislative requirements within the Agile Framework.

Competencies

  • Communicating with impact: Communicates effectively in both the written and verbal format delivering clear, succinct messages.

  • Customer service: Commits to achieving high quality results and provides a prompt, suitable and personalised service to customer’s that meets their needs. Take personal accountability for delivery.

  • Driving for excellence: Approaches work in an orderly and systematic manner to ensure the achievement of high-quality customer service.

  • Analytical thinking: Understands a situation or problem by breaking it into smaller pieces and tracing the implications of a situation in a step-by-step way.

  • Resilience: Responds to stressful situations in a calm and proactive manner and keeps self and team focused on balancing personal energy with business result.

  • Teamwork and cooperation: Cooperate with others to accomplish common goals.

  • Persuading and influencing: The capacity to persuade, convince and influence others for the purpose of achieving desired results.

  • Leading change: Continually seeks and encourages others to see opportunities for new and innovative approaches to solving organisational problems.

  • Trust and integrity: Show sincerity, honesty and consistency in words and actions.

Qualifications

  • Business / System Analysis certification/qualification an advantage.

  • BSc Computer Sciences / Information Systems or equivalent qualification (Advantageous)

  • Oracle SQL knowledge and skill experience (Advantageous)

  • Business Analysis certification/qualification.

  • Agile methodology

Knowledge and Experience

  • A deep understanding of investment and life products.

  • A deep understanding of South African Investment Platforms and platform operations.

  • An understanding of financial sector regulation as it relates to investment platforms.

  • Minimum 3 – 5 years Compass experience

  • Intermediate Compass Configuration skills and knowledge

  • Exposure to Agile methodology or related framework

  • Experience in building successful relationships and working collaboratively across teams and third-party vendors.

  • Experience working in a fast paced, proactive and delivery focused environment.

  • Excellent verbal and written communication skills

  • Computer Literacy, with MS Excel at least at an intermediate level

  • AZURE DevOps experience an advantage.

Key responsibilities

  • Execution and delivery on projects, enhancements and resolving Production issues.

  • Elicitation of business and product rules for projects/enhancements that are to be configured into Compass.

  • Guide the Development teams to break down large and complex user stories into simplified versions for execution.

  • Test the user stories for accuracy and compliance to ensure undisputed acceptance and validation of stories.

  • Coordinate project/enhancements with software developers, stakeholders, project managers and software testers

  • Conduct post implementation review and provide feedback to the stakeholders.

  • Participate and contribute to Agile ceremonies such as sprint planning, daily scrums, testing, retrospectives, and sprint reviews.

  • Evaluate existing business processes and put forward process improvement recommendations.

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming/configuration
  • Critical Thinking
  • Time Management

