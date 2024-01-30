Data Analyst at Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, song, technology and operations. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries and all business functions – underpinned by the world’s largest delivery network – Accenture works at the intersection of business and technology to help clients improve their performance and create sustainable value for their stakeholders. With 738,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture drives innovation to improve the way the world works and lives.

Accenture Song is the largest Technology driven Creative Agency globally. It is also one of the most innovative and fastest growing [Email Address Removed]ining the feel of a start-up with the advantages of being a global player, Accenture Song truly has a diverse and multi-talented team. We are now strengthening our highly skilled team and are looking for people with management and technical expertise, and eagerness to develop and deliver digital solutions and transformation.

We are seeking an accomplished and dynamic individual to fill the role of a Data Analyst within our company. The ideal candidate will possess a proven track record in Development (i.e. successfully building and leading cross-functional teams while driving innovation in software engineering, commerce technology, marketing technology, and sales and service technology. This role demands a strategic thinker with exceptional leadership skills and an in-depth understanding of customer-centric technology solutions, particularly in a consulting context.

Responsibilities (include but not limited to):

Weekly, monthly insights reports (Excel, BI tools, Analytics)

Website behavior and customer experience analysis

Data consolidation and validation.

Coordinating tags, tracking parameter implementations

Lead creation and completion of Multivariate and A/B testing documents (from hypothesis creation to influencing creatives to identifying success metrics) and post-test analysis

Business requirements synthesized from multiple sources including product managers, development teams, and functional group members

Effective and persuasive presentations (verbal and written) for project teams and business leaders that improve customer experience and affect performance strategies

Provide strategic assistance to data analysts to produce marketing dashboards via Google Data Studio; Tableau; Power BI; Excel and various APIs (i.e., Google Analytics)

Ability to design A|B tests and interpret results using testing tools like Google Optimize or Optimizely to recommend next steps to Business Owners

Qualifications

Qualifications / Experience / Skill:

Bachelor’s degree in Statistics, Math, Economics, Marketing, Business Analytics, Data Science, Psychology (Honour’s or Master’s preferred) or a related field or equivalent work experience

A detailed understanding of 0 – 3rd party Customer data types as well as understanding how to capture this customer data and how to access this

Experience in working with marketing technology platforms to deliver personalization specifically Customer Data Platform management

2 to 5 years of experience in advanced web analytics methodologies such as experimentation and testing, competitive analysis, surveys and market research

2 to 5 years of experience using web analytics tools such as Google Analytics, Google Data Studio, Google Optimize, Full Story, Optimizely or others

2 to 5 years of experience providing relevant marketing analysis with experience in online marketing, advertising, PPC, SEO, SEM, e-mail marketing and/or e-tailing

Strong proficiency in working within Excel with large data sets and utilizing pivot tables and lookups

3 to 5 years of business analysis experience in large size companies with multiple functions / business units preferred

3 to 5 experience in the SEM (Search Engine Marketing) / PPC (Pay Per Click) and SEO (Search Engine Optimization) strategies (and a minimum one-year experience measure success of SEM/PPC and SEO campaigns / efforts)

