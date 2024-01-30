Data Management Business Analyst – Gauteng Centurion

Jan 30, 2024

Role Purpose

  • The Data Management Business Analyst will contribute to the development and implementation of robust data management processes, fostering a culture of data-driven excellence.

  • To transform business requirements (functional non-functional) into a set of technical software requirements that specify the software solution.

Responsibilities and work outputs

  • Own business, system, and data analysis, determine business system and data requirements and identify alternatives.

  • Set up and facilitate workshops with stakeholders to gather, elicit, and identify business and system requirements.

  • Design and document innovative business and analytical solutions using information technology. Considering data practices and governance.

  • Translate business requirements to a level of detail appropriate for implementation using user journeys, user stories with acceptance criteria; process diagrams; data models; business rules, and mockups).

  • Develop, document, and implement data control standards and best practices for all data analysts and testers and coach these analysts and testers to ensure that these standards are upheld.

  • Advocate and adhere to data analysis and testing best practices.

  • Support data analysts and testers with analysing and testing any new data products that are required.

  • Develop, implement, and own the maintenance of templates for data analysis to be used by data analysts and testers as part of federated teams.

  • Actively contribute to the design of data products.

  • Provide support, collaborate, and coach parties across the data platform for the Group.

  • Assist data teams to understand the business requirements.

  • Assisting in defining technical solutions, business and technical processes and calculations with the relevant teams.

  • Participate and provide input into the design and functional discussion with the technical designers.

  • Assist and sign off the test cases for functional and non-functional, integration and testing activities.

  • Own, Investigate, identify, and document business requirements to address process or system constraints resulting in repeated queries or errors to optimise operational processes across the data platform

  • Investigate, identify and document business requirements to create reports relevant to data projects within the capability.

  • Train the trainers and enable the creation of Process and training documentation.

  • Work with internal stakeholders to define the client experience by turning client data and experiences into intelligence and build solutions aligned with the client needs.

  • Drive, determine and define the user experience and interactions your stakeholders have with data products and services.

  • Articulate and advocate the users needs while ensuring the business objectives are met.

  • Conduct user research, design and document, validate/test with user and sell/present the design solution to the business.

  • Ensure effective and consistent service delivery and support to both internal and external clients aligned with the Group values.

Qualifications, Experience and Knowledge

  • BCom Informatics or BSC Degree.

  • Diploma in Business Analysis preferred.

  • A minimum of 8 years’ experience as a Business Analyst.

  • A minimum of 4 years’ experience in the investment environment.

  • 5+ years’ experience in advanced analytics (data mining, predictive modelling), and/or

  • 5+ years in data science, machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI)

  • Must have experience working in an Agile working environment.

  • SQL knowledge a must.

  • Python.

  • 3 years AWS experience.

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming/configuration
  • Critical Thinking
  • Time Management

Learn more/Apply for this position