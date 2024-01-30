Data Management Business Analyst – Gauteng Centurion

Role Purpose
- The Data Management Business Analyst will contribute to the development and implementation of robust data management processes, fostering a culture of data-driven excellence.
- To transform business requirements (functional non-functional) into a set of technical software requirements that specify the software solution.
Responsibilities and work outputs
- Own business, system, and data analysis, determine business system and data requirements and identify alternatives.
- Set up and facilitate workshops with stakeholders to gather, elicit, and identify business and system requirements.
- Design and document innovative business and analytical solutions using information technology. Considering data practices and governance.
- Translate business requirements to a level of detail appropriate for implementation using user journeys, user stories with acceptance criteria; process diagrams; data models; business rules, and mockups).
- Develop, document, and implement data control standards and best practices for all data analysts and testers and coach these analysts and testers to ensure that these standards are upheld.
- Advocate and adhere to data analysis and testing best practices.
- Support data analysts and testers with analysing and testing any new data products that are required.
- Develop, implement, and own the maintenance of templates for data analysis to be used by data analysts and testers as part of federated teams.
- Actively contribute to the design of data products.
- Provide support, collaborate, and coach parties across the data platform for the Group.
- Assist data teams to understand the business requirements.
- Assisting in defining technical solutions, business and technical processes and calculations with the relevant teams.
- Participate and provide input into the design and functional discussion with the technical designers.
- Assist and sign off the test cases for functional and non-functional, integration and testing activities.
- Own, Investigate, identify, and document business requirements to address process or system constraints resulting in repeated queries or errors to optimise operational processes across the data platform
- Investigate, identify and document business requirements to create reports relevant to data projects within the capability.
- Train the trainers and enable the creation of Process and training documentation.
- Work with internal stakeholders to define the client experience by turning client data and experiences into intelligence and build solutions aligned with the client needs.
- Drive, determine and define the user experience and interactions your stakeholders have with data products and services.
- Articulate and advocate the users needs while ensuring the business objectives are met.
- Conduct user research, design and document, validate/test with user and sell/present the design solution to the business.
- Ensure effective and consistent service delivery and support to both internal and external clients aligned with the Group values.
Qualifications, Experience and Knowledge
- BCom Informatics or BSC Degree.
- Diploma in Business Analysis preferred.
- A minimum of 8 years’ experience as a Business Analyst.
- A minimum of 4 years’ experience in the investment environment.
- 5+ years’ experience in advanced analytics (data mining, predictive modelling), and/or
- 5+ years in data science, machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI)
- Must have experience working in an Agile working environment.
- SQL knowledge a must.
- Python.
- 3 years AWS experience.
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming/configuration
- Critical Thinking
- Time Management