Front End Developer at Accenture – Gauteng Midrand

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, song, technology and operations. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries and all business functions – underpinned by the world’s largest delivery network – Accenture works at the intersection of business and technology to help clients improve their performance and create sustainable value for their stakeholders. With 738,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture drives innovation to improve the way the world works and lives.

Accenture Song is the largest technology-driven creative agency globally. It is also one of the most innovative and fastest growing [Email Address Removed]ining the feel of a start-up with the advantages of being a global player, Accenture Song truly has a diverse and multi-talented team. We are now strengthening our highly skilled team and are looking for people with management and technical expertise, and eagerness to develop and deliver digital solutions and transformation.

We are now looking for Frontend Developers for an exciting new project to work with our cross- functional team and join our world-class community of talented experts.

Purpose of the role: To combine technology and design to create inviting, easy-to-use website for consumer.

Responsibilities:

Build reusable code and libraries in one or more of React / Vue / Stencil / WebComponents

Develop new functionalities for the platform using TypeScript

experience with NodeJs. Writing command line interfaces, networking and filesystem API beneficial

Understand version control tools like Git/GitHub

Work with designers, product owners and other internal stakeholders to ensure accurate delivery

Deliver features and results to internal and external stakeholders

Provide guidance and support on Frontend implementation

Qualifications

Qualifications/Experience/Skill:

Diploma/Degree in Computer Science/Engineering

Minimum 2 years working experience as a Frontend Developer

Proficient in MS Office 365 (i.e. SharePoint/OneDrive/Outlook/MS Teams etc.)

Proficient using Node.js, Typescript

Experience with accessibility, SEO and performance optimization

Experience using Agile methodologies

An excellent command of the English language (both verbal and written)

Strong time management skills

Strong presentation skills

Able to work on multiple tasks at any given time

