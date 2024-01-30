Front End Developer Team Lead (Flutter)

Are you a seasoned software developer with a passion for leading dynamic teams in the exciting world of Flutter development? A renowned employer of choice is seeking a motivated individual to join a thriving team as a Flutter Team Lead, where you will play a pivotal role in guiding, inspiring, and overseeing our development initiatives.
Flutter is an open-source UI software development kit created by Google. It is used to develop cross platform applications from a single codebase for any web browser, Fuchsia, Android, iOS, Linux, macOS, and Windows
Responsibilities:
- Lead development resources, ensuring code aligns with standards.
- Provide architectural direction and contribute to design sessions.
- Coach developers, conduct code reviews, and ensure quality.
- Set functional and technical standards, meet deadlines, and overcome blockers.
- Collaborate with stakeholders, analyze risks, and stay updated on industry trends.
Experience & Qualifications:
- 5+ years of software development.
- Bachelor’s degree in CS or related field.
- Leadership experience is a plus.
- Strong technical, diagnostic, and communication skills.
Technical Skills:
- Languages: Flutter, Android/iOS.
- Frameworks: Java EE 7+, OAuth 2.0, REST, SOAP, Microservices, Docker/Kubernetes.
- Bonus: JSF, Angular 2+.
- Other: Cloud services, RDBMS, Document databases, Basic networking, ELK stack, CI/CD pipelines.
- Methodologies: Scrum.
Competencies:
- Business Acumen, Stakeholder Commitment, Drive for Results.
- Leads Change and Innovation, Team Player, Collaboration.
- Self-awareness and Insight, Diversity and Inclusiveness.
Desired Skills:
- Software development
- Team Lead
- SCRUM
- Front-end development
About The Employer:
A world-class company with an international footprint, leading the way in modern technology focussed on the finance and investment sectors.