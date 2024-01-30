Front End Developer Team Lead (Flutter)

Are you a seasoned software developer with a passion for leading dynamic teams in the exciting world of Flutter development? A renowned employer of choice is seeking a motivated individual to join a thriving team as a Flutter Team Lead, where you will play a pivotal role in guiding, inspiring, and overseeing our development initiatives.

Flutter is an open-source UI software development kit created by Google. It is used to develop cross platform applications from a single codebase for any web browser, Fuchsia, Android, iOS, Linux, macOS, and Windows

Responsibilities:

Lead development resources, ensuring code aligns with standards.

Provide architectural direction and contribute to design sessions.

Coach developers, conduct code reviews, and ensure quality.

Set functional and technical standards, meet deadlines, and overcome blockers.

Collaborate with stakeholders, analyze risks, and stay updated on industry trends.

Experience & Qualifications:

5+ years of software development.

Bachelor’s degree in CS or related field.

Leadership experience is a plus.

Strong technical, diagnostic, and communication skills.

Technical Skills:

Languages: Flutter, Android/iOS.

Frameworks: Java EE 7+, OAuth 2.0, REST, SOAP, Microservices, Docker/Kubernetes.

Bonus: JSF, Angular 2+.

Other: Cloud services, RDBMS, Document databases, Basic networking, ELK stack, CI/CD pipelines.

Methodologies: Scrum.

Competencies:

Business Acumen, Stakeholder Commitment, Drive for Results.

Leads Change and Innovation, Team Player, Collaboration.

Self-awareness and Insight, Diversity and Inclusiveness.

Desired Skills:

Software development

Team Lead

SCRUM

Front-end development

About The Employer:

A world-class company with an international footprint, leading the way in modern technology focussed on the finance and investment sectors.

Learn more/Apply for this position