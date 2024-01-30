Front End Developer Team Lead (Flutter)

Are you a seasoned software developer with a passion for leading dynamic teams in the exciting world of Flutter development? A renowned employer of choice is seeking a motivated individual to join a thriving team as a Flutter Team Lead, where you will play a pivotal role in guiding, inspiring, and overseeing our development initiatives.

Flutter is an open-source UI software development kit created by Google. It is used to develop cross platform applications from a single codebase for any web browser, Fuchsia, Android, iOS, Linux, macOS, and Windows

Responsibilities:

  • Lead development resources, ensuring code aligns with standards.
  • Provide architectural direction and contribute to design sessions.
  • Coach developers, conduct code reviews, and ensure quality.
  • Set functional and technical standards, meet deadlines, and overcome blockers.
  • Collaborate with stakeholders, analyze risks, and stay updated on industry trends.

Experience & Qualifications:

  • 5+ years of software development.
  • Bachelor’s degree in CS or related field.
  • Leadership experience is a plus.
  • Strong technical, diagnostic, and communication skills.

Technical Skills:

  • Languages: Flutter, Android/iOS.
  • Frameworks: Java EE 7+, OAuth 2.0, REST, SOAP, Microservices, Docker/Kubernetes.
  • Bonus: JSF, Angular 2+.
  • Other: Cloud services, RDBMS, Document databases, Basic networking, ELK stack, CI/CD pipelines.
  • Methodologies: Scrum.

Competencies:

  • Business Acumen, Stakeholder Commitment, Drive for Results.
  • Leads Change and Innovation, Team Player, Collaboration.
  • Self-awareness and Insight, Diversity and Inclusiveness.

Desired Skills:

  • Software development
  • Team Lead
  • SCRUM
  • Front-end development

About The Employer:

A world-class company with an international footprint, leading the way in modern technology focussed on the finance and investment sectors.

Learn more/Apply for this position