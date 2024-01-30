Full Stack JavaScript Engineer

ENVIRONMENT:

Our client is a trailblazing not-for-profit organization dedicated to revolutionizing the field of publishing. By emphasizing the necessity for radical changes in conventional publishing systems, They focuses on crafting open infrastructure, tools, and platforms to reinvent publishing processes. The organization advocates for the adoption of open web formats, single-source systems, and deep collaboration to streamline publishing workflows. Their mission is anchored in values such as trust, openness, and collective empowerment, with the overarching goal of making publishing more accessible, representative, and meaningful. Through the implementation of innovative open-source technologies and facilitative leadership, they is committed to dismantling silos and fostering seamless, real-time collaboration in the realm of publishing. They are currently seeking a full-stack JavaScript engineer to join their team. The ideal candidate should demonstrate strong problem-solving abilities, possess self-motivation to contribute to ongoing projects, and excel as a team player.

DUTIES:

This will vary depending on experience and areas of interest, but will include at least some of the following:

Develop and maintain GraphQL APIs.

Create reusable React components, for use in multiple applications.

Develop and manage databases for their web applications.

Build beautiful UI interfaces.

REQUIREMENTS:

Minimum 3 years of experience in building web applications or related libraries

Working knowledge of at least one modern front-end framework (e.g. React, Angular, Vue, etc.)

Experience with Node.js

Understanding of SQL relational database systems and schema design.

Familiarity with Git.

Proficient in English, as the position will require a lot of interaction with co-workers and clients in an international setting.

Advantageous Experience and Skills

BSc/MSc in Computer Science.

Production experience in any of the following:

? React

? GraphQL / Apollo

? PostgreSQL

? [URL Removed] or equivalent ORM

? Webpack

? Docker

? GitLab, GitHub or other repository management tool

Knowledge of UX principles and best practices

Public open-source contributions will be considered a plus

Experience working with a geographically distributed team

ATTRIBUTES:

Strong problem-solving abilities,

Possess self-motivation to contribute to ongoing projects

Excel as a team player.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. Only SA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

Full

Stack

JavaScript

Learn more/Apply for this position